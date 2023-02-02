ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Great New York Fire of 1776

The city of New York, a strategic center of the Revolutionary War, was one of the most important places in North America in 1776. That summer, an unruly rebel army under George Washington repeatedly threatened to burn the city rather than let the British take it. Shortly after the Crown’s forces took New York, much of it mysteriously burned to the ground.
Washington’s Birthday At Knox’s Headquarters

Under the direction of stonemason William Bull, “Mount Ellison,” a genteel combination English and Dutch-style home was built for prominent local merchant Thomas Ellison by skilled artisans and laborers between April and September 1754. During the American Revolution, Continental Army generals Nathanael Greene, Henry Knox and Horatio Gates...
Long Island In The 1980s

Bayport and its immediate vicinity in Islip on the south shore of Long Island have some deep ties to history. There’s the Bayport Aerodrome with its vintage airplanes, the Meadowcroft Estate of John Ellis Roosevelt, and the roadside sphinx of the Anchorage Inn from the early 1900s. But what...
