Nebraska State

Nebraska Examiner

Dispute over inspector general powers appears headed for legal interpretation

LINCOLN — Is it “constitutional overreach” to have special investigators assigned by the State Legislature look into problems, even deaths and injuries, involving state agencies? A long-running dispute over whether there’s a separation of powers problem with state “inspector general” offices was renewed Friday during a legislative hearing. It came during a public hearing on […] The post Dispute over inspector general powers appears headed for legal interpretation appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Gov. Pillen declares Feb. 'Nebraska Mentoring Month'

Governor Jim Pillen was joined by Coach Tom Osborne, state lawmakers, and representatives from mentoring programs across the state to declare February "Nebraska Mentoring Month" and unveil a new major mentoring initiative. Governor Pillen announced he has included an annual $5 million competitive grant program within his budget to encourage and facilitate mentorships within Nebraska schools. Program and application guidelines will be developed following funding approval. The intent, however, will be to provide grants to programs in Nebraska with established histories.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’

LINCOLN — Their nightmare had been years in the making, but Joyful and Todd Stoves said they had no idea until a man knocked on their door in December with an order to leave the home they’d lived in over 20 years. What the couple quickly learned: They had missed a property tax payment on […] The post Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Genetic information could soon be protected from Nebraska police, employers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Websites like Ancestry, 23andMe and MyHeritage collect genetic data through their services. Currently, there are few restrictions on how those companies collect, analyze, store, share and sell that information, according to State Sen. Eliot Bostar. Legislative Bill 308, which was introduced by Bostar, is aimed...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Gov. Pillen: Every kid deserves school choice

Every Nebraska kid should be given the opportunity to have their educational needs met, whether they live in Omaha or Scottsbluff. Every parent regardless of socio-economic status should have the ability to decide what is the best school to meet their child’s need. Currently, Nebraska remains one of only...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Gov. Jim Pillen appoints replacement on Nebraska Board of Regents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gov. Jim Pillen selected his replacement on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Friday. Pillen, who served as the District 3 Regent since 2012, resigned one day prior to being sworn in as governor. Jim Scheer, a former state senator, will now fill...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska’s Natural Resource Districts release 2022 dam assessments

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - To ensure water infrastructure safety, Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) on several dam assessments across the state. In 2022, nine floodwater reduction dam assessments were completed with four NRDs – Lewis &...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Chronicle: Nebraska's health care crisis

OMAHA, Neb. — This week we're talking about Nebraska's looming health care crisis — from a shortage of workers, to a potential cash shortfall that could cause some facilities to close. Rob McCartney is joined by four guests:. Jed Hansen — Executive director of the Nebraska Rural Health...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems

HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
ASHTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, found

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that was serving time for charges in central Nebraska has recently been found. Officials said 54-year-old George Piper turned himself in on Tuesday after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Feb. 2. He has been taken to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Housing the homeless: Lincoln’s plans for a new development

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For at least 24 people facing chronic homelessness, a Lincoln project could mean the start of a new life. “This is a once in a life-time opportunity for Lincoln to really change some of the dynamics of our homeless system, the use of our emergency service system.” said Jeff Chambers, who works with the Center on Children, Families, and the Law.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Game and Parks expands central Nebraska recreation area

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is taking steps toward the possibility of expanding a recreation area. The Nebraska Department of Transportation transferred 145 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to be included as an addition to Mormon Island State Recreation Area. The park...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Letter signed by 1,500 people urges Children’s Hospital to oppose proposed gender care ban

Editor’s note: This report has been updated to include comment from Children’s Hospital. More than 1,500 people as of Monday signed onto a letter urging the Omaha Children’s Hospital and Medical Center board of directors to oppose legislation that would ban gender-affirming health care for minors in Nebraska. The bill would also ban medical providers […] The post Letter signed by 1,500 people urges Children’s Hospital to oppose proposed gender care ban appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
