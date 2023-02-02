Read full article on original website
Dispute over inspector general powers appears headed for legal interpretation
LINCOLN — Is it “constitutional overreach” to have special investigators assigned by the State Legislature look into problems, even deaths and injuries, involving state agencies? A long-running dispute over whether there’s a separation of powers problem with state “inspector general” offices was renewed Friday during a legislative hearing. It came during a public hearing on […] The post Dispute over inspector general powers appears headed for legal interpretation appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Gov. Pillen appoints University of Neb. Regent for District 3
Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced he appointed Jim Scheer as the District 3 Regent on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. "Jim is a public servant who will work to grow the University of Nebraska," said Governor Pillen. "He believes in educational excellence, the importance of agriculture, and fiscal conservative leadership."
Gov. Pillen declares Feb. 'Nebraska Mentoring Month'
Governor Jim Pillen was joined by Coach Tom Osborne, state lawmakers, and representatives from mentoring programs across the state to declare February "Nebraska Mentoring Month" and unveil a new major mentoring initiative. Governor Pillen announced he has included an annual $5 million competitive grant program within his budget to encourage and facilitate mentorships within Nebraska schools. Program and application guidelines will be developed following funding approval. The intent, however, will be to provide grants to programs in Nebraska with established histories.
Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’
LINCOLN — Their nightmare had been years in the making, but Joyful and Todd Stoves said they had no idea until a man knocked on their door in December with an order to leave the home they’d lived in over 20 years. What the couple quickly learned: They had missed a property tax payment on […] The post Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Neb. governor proposes $5M for mentoring, childhood literacy push
LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen on Monday proposed spending $5 million a year in tax dollars to create a new competitive grant program to help long-established, youth-focused organizations recruit mentors for thousands of kids. The first focus of the new mentoring initiative would be on expanding the number...
klkntv.com
Genetic information could soon be protected from Nebraska police, employers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Websites like Ancestry, 23andMe and MyHeritage collect genetic data through their services. Currently, there are few restrictions on how those companies collect, analyze, store, share and sell that information, according to State Sen. Eliot Bostar. Legislative Bill 308, which was introduced by Bostar, is aimed...
Nebraska’s costliest governor’s race left wild numbers in its wake
OMAHA — The costliest election in Nebraska history is over, including a governor’s race with state-record spending in 2022 of $29 million, campaign finance reports show. Even including the general election that University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen won over State Sen. Carol Blood, nobody spent more than the second-place finisher in the GOP primary.
Gov. Pillen: Every kid deserves school choice
Every Nebraska kid should be given the opportunity to have their educational needs met, whether they live in Omaha or Scottsbluff. Every parent regardless of socio-economic status should have the ability to decide what is the best school to meet their child’s need. Currently, Nebraska remains one of only...
Neb. lawmaker looks to streamline permits for food trucks
LINCOLN — A proposal in the Nebraska Legislature would cut red tape for food truck owners who face what State Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha said is a “patchwork of regulations.”. Legislative Bill 740 by Vargas would require the Nebraska Department of Agriculture to maintain a list of...
klkntv.com
Gov. Jim Pillen appoints replacement on Nebraska Board of Regents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gov. Jim Pillen selected his replacement on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Friday. Pillen, who served as the District 3 Regent since 2012, resigned one day prior to being sworn in as governor. Jim Scheer, a former state senator, will now fill...
KETV.com
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird backs $1.39 billion plan to build city's second water source
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced her support for a plan that would secure a second water source for the city. The plan recommended by a 27-member advisory council calls for constructing a wellfield and treatment facility near the Missouri River to transport potable water in a pipeline to Lincoln.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska’s Natural Resource Districts release 2022 dam assessments
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - To ensure water infrastructure safety, Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) on several dam assessments across the state. In 2022, nine floodwater reduction dam assessments were completed with four NRDs – Lewis &...
KETV.com
Chronicle: Nebraska's health care crisis
OMAHA, Neb. — This week we're talking about Nebraska's looming health care crisis — from a shortage of workers, to a potential cash shortfall that could cause some facilities to close. Rob McCartney is joined by four guests:. Jed Hansen — Executive director of the Nebraska Rural Health...
NebraskaTV
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, found
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that was serving time for charges in central Nebraska has recently been found. Officials said 54-year-old George Piper turned himself in on Tuesday after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Feb. 2. He has been taken to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
Cardiac-activity abortion ban bill draws hundreds to Neb. Capitol
LINCOLN — Proponents and opponents were given three hours each Wednesday to argue over State Sen. Joni Albrecht’s bill aimed at outlawing abortions in Nebraska after an ultrasound detects embryonic cardiac activity. Hundreds in an overflow crowd waited hours to testify for two or three minutes to the...
News Channel Nebraska
Housing the homeless: Lincoln’s plans for a new development
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For at least 24 people facing chronic homelessness, a Lincoln project could mean the start of a new life. “This is a once in a life-time opportunity for Lincoln to really change some of the dynamics of our homeless system, the use of our emergency service system.” said Jeff Chambers, who works with the Center on Children, Families, and the Law.
News Channel Nebraska
Game and Parks expands central Nebraska recreation area
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is taking steps toward the possibility of expanding a recreation area. The Nebraska Department of Transportation transferred 145 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to be included as an addition to Mormon Island State Recreation Area. The park...
Nebraska lawmakers put off vote on 'heartbeat' abortion ban
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee took nearly eight hours of testimony Wednesday before adjourning without a vote on whether to advance a bill that would outlaw abortion at a point before many women know they're pregnant. Hundreds of people crowded the halls...
Letter signed by 1,500 people urges Children’s Hospital to oppose proposed gender care ban
Editor’s note: This report has been updated to include comment from Children’s Hospital. More than 1,500 people as of Monday signed onto a letter urging the Omaha Children’s Hospital and Medical Center board of directors to oppose legislation that would ban gender-affirming health care for minors in Nebraska. The bill would also ban medical providers […] The post Letter signed by 1,500 people urges Children’s Hospital to oppose proposed gender care ban appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
