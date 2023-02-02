ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

As rural areas lose population, some suggest ways to attract residents

By By Kevin Bessler | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y501V_0kaUCCwh00

(The Center Square) – As Illinois continues to lose population, especially in rural areas, smaller communities are exploring ways to attract new residents.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 81 of Illinois’ 102 counties lost population in 2021. While the state’s most populous areas are losing the largest number of residents, population decline is occurring at the fastest rates in Illinois’ more rural areas.

Ben Winchester, a rural sociologist at the University of Minnesota, said during a recent University of Illinois Extension webinar that 41% of survey respondents moved to a rural area primarily for a job, but a surprisingly low number of people who moved to a small town weren’t born there.

“They grew up there, they moved away and then they came back, and those are called returnees,” said Winchester. “That is just one in four people. Three out of four newcomer households to our rural communities are transplants, meaning they’re not from there.”

Winchester said small communities in a region should come together and coordinate economic and community development plans to attract and retain residents to their region.

The survey showed the top three reasons respondents would move to a rural area are to take advantage of a slower pace of life, to live closer to relatives and to find a less congested place to live.

Norman Walzer, professor of economics at Western Illinois University, said the pandemic has created an opportunity for smaller towns to attract residents and businesses.

“The idea that we have increases in telecommunications programs, and Illinois has spent a lot of money putting broadband into rural areas, but you can now have people who want to start their own business in a small community and market over the internet,” Walzer said.

Walzer thinks smaller communities should market themselves to Illinois families.

“They want good schools, they want affordable housing, they want social involvement, and these are things that are really opportunities for rural areas,” Walzer said.

Comments / 15

Related
The Center Square

Several sectors vying for federal funds to expand broadband in Illinois

(The Center Square) – It's being called a once-in-a-generation opportunity to expand internet service. As part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Broadband Equity, Adoption, and Deployment program, or BEAD, was established. Around $42 billion is available for states to expand broadband. The BEAD program requires ongoing engagement with local stakeholders. As a result, numerous sectors around the state are stepping up to highlight the importance of internet...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Program aims to attract more teachers for rural areas of Illinois

(The Center Square) – An Illinois program aims to address teacher shortages in rural communities and encourage more student-community engagement. Since its inception in 2019, the Monmouth Rural Education Initiatives program has worked with more than 150 students at the liberal arts college, three dozen of which went on to become teachers in Illinois. The program includes place-based teaching sites that provide classrooms where students focus on their local communities. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Community leaders push for Pritzker to fund Black-led HIV/AIDS programs

(The Center Square) – A coalition of Black community leaders is calling out the Pritzker administration for not doing more to fund HIV and AIDS programs in their communities. Tuesday was National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. In Springfield, members of the Legislative Black Caucus welcomed activists from across the state to advocate for more state funding to combat HIV and AIDS. They said despite only making up 14% of Illinois’ population, Black residents make up nearly half of the new HIV/AIDS diagnoses and get very...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Center Square

Illinois spending on 'megasites' to attract manufacturers and industrial centers

(The Center Square) – The state of Illinois is now offering taxpayer-funded grants to develop industrial sites to attract businesses. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced $40 million in funding for the development of so-called "megasites," which are large areas ready for occupancy for manufacturers, industrial centers, distribution centers and more. “Major job creators are consistently looking for investment-ready sites they can get up-and-running in a short amount of time, and Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

As Illinois aims to add more wind farms, concerns raised about wildlife

(The Center Square) – As Illinois forges ahead with plans to assist in the adding of more wind farms around the state, environmentalists say there is a downside. Hundreds of thousands of birds and bats perish annually in collisions with turbine blades and other equipment at renewable energy installations. The country’s solar farms have a bird problem as well. Utility companies reportedly have been finding bird carcasses littering the ground...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Temporary halt for proposed CO2 pipeline through Illinois

(The Center Square) – A proposed CO2 pipeline through parts of Illinois is on hold. The Texas pipeline company Navigator has withdrawn its application for a certificate of authority to build a pipeline to carry liquid carbon dioxide through 13 Illinois counties. Pam Richart, co-founder of the Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines, said Navigator has not been able to persuade landowners in Christian and Montgomery counties that a large repository...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Inflation replaces housing as top concern for Colorado's local governments

(The Center Square) – Inflation jumped seven places to become the top challenge for local governments in 2023, according to a survey by the Colorado Municipal League. During the previous two years, inflation was ranked eighth and 19th in the survey, but it replaced the lack of affordable housing as the top-rated concern. “The surprise was that it jumped all the way to the top of the list,” Colorado Municipal...
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Plan: $576.2M to Wisconsin municipalities, counties

(The Center Square) – Gov. Tony Evers is looking to send a half-billion dollars from the state to local governments across Wisconsin, and let counties double their sales taxes. The governor announced his plan Tuesday to earmark 20% of Wisconsin’s future sales tax dollars for shared revenue and to allow counties across the state to take their sales taxes up to 1%. “The state must fulfill our obligation to ensure...
WISCONSIN STATE
solarindustrymag.com

New Illinois Law Wipes Out Local Government Ability to Squash Renewables Projects

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has signed HB4412, which contains measures that protect Illinois-based clean energy projects from a growing number of local bans. The bill prevents counties from enacting preemptive local ordinances that outright ban local wind and solar projects, which effectively hinders the state’s new climate goals set forth in the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA).
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Pritzker disparages groups recruiting candidates for school, library board races

(The Center Square) – With local Illinois school and library board races coming in April, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is disparaging of some groups that have recruited candidates for local offices. At an unrelated event Monday, Pritzker was asked about his criticism of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ position on certain school curriculum. Pritzker said it’s important for him to telegraph Illinois’ values to the rest of the country. He also said Illinois voters should know there are “racist” and “anti-LGBTQ” groups out there recruiting for school...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Yes, workers can be hurt by a minimum wage hike

Raising the minimum wage is one of the many policy ideas peppered with tradeoffs, but one of the few that have such a direct impact on businesses and employees alike. Lawmakers in Idaho and Montana have introduced legislation intended to raise the minimum wage. The legislation in Idaho has been introduced by Rep. Steve Berch. House Bill 48 would repeal a prohibition on local governments setting their own minimum wage. ...
MONTANA STATE
The Center Square

Ohio’s sales tax rates higher than most

(The Center Square) – Ohio ranks in the top half of states when it comes to sales taxes when state and local rates are combined. In a recent report, the Tax Foundation called sales taxes part of an overall tax structure that should be considered in context. Overall, local sales taxes are collected along with state taxes. It examined the sales tax rates in each state, providing a population-weighted average of local sales taxes. ...
OHIO STATE
wlip.com

Illinois Governor Issues Another Covid Emergency Declaration

(Springfield, IL) Despite insistence that the Covid emergencies will end, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has made yet another disaster declaration. This is the 40th emergency order since the first was declared in March of 2020, as the Coronavirus began its spread across the globe. The Governor said in January that he will stop making the declarations in early May, which coincides with President Joe Biden’s current goal date for ending the national health emergencies. Illinois is the only state in the immediate area that still operates under emergency orders…the last border state to end those powers was Kentucky, which did so 11 months ago in March of 2022. (Wisconsin’s emergency declarations ended in March of 2021)
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Curran resolution: Illinois' income tax should remain flat

(The Center Square) – Republican state Sen. John Curran is looking to codify the decision of Illinois voters when it comes to a progressive income tax in Illinois. “The people have spoken, and they could not have been more clear that they do not want a progressive income tax,” Curran told The Center Square after introducing a resolution that calls on lawmakers to reject any progressive income tax proposal placed before the chamber. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Utility says clean energy standards behind proposed rate hike

(The Center Square) – Ameren Illinois says the transition to clean energy is behind price increases proposed to the Illinois Commerce Commission. The company is asking for more than a $160 million gas rate hike and a four-year $435 million electric rate increase. Ameren Communications Director Tucker Kennedy said the state’s transition to clean energy sources is partly behind the rate increases. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Virginia retail cannabis bill likely to face hurdles in the House

(The Center Square) – Lawmakers in the Virginia state Senate advanced a bill Tuesday to create a retail market for adult-use cannabis sales starting next year, but the measure is likely to face an uphill battle in the House of Delegates. Lawmakers in the Senate voted 24-16 to advance Senate Bill 1133 Tuesday, which would establish a framework for a retail marijuana market in the commonwealth beginning Jan. 1. Virginia legalized possession of a small amount of marijuana for individuals 21 and older in 2021,...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Massachusetts policy group renews calls to governor to divulge tax cut plans

(The Center Square) – One nonpartisan public policy group in Massachusetts is calling for the governor to articulate tax plans that were promised last year on the campaign trail. Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance is renewing its calls to freshman Democratic Gov. Maura Healey to follow through on campaign promises pertaining to tax cuts and to divulge the entirety of that plan that formed the foundation of her campaign. The policy group...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Center Square

Missouri rural schools will be able to monitor Wi-Fi, develop safety plans with $2M grant

(The Center Square) – Twenty-six rural Missouri school districts will be able to better monitor Wi-Fi servers for threats and other safety issues through a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. University of Missouri researchers will work with SlateXP, a software company based in Georgia, to install and implement a plan by this fall to identify and avert threats by students or others on school grounds involving potential harm to themselves or others. ...
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to expand solar energy options

(The Center Square) – Lawmakers in Pennsylvania want to clear the way for new solar technologies they say will lower utility bills, add income sources and create jobs. Plans are underway to introduce a bill expanding the state’s current energy policies – allowing individuals, farmers, and businesses to tap into community solar projects in their areas. Sen. Rosemary Brown, R-East Stroudsburg, plans on introducing legislation that creates a pathway for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
46K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy