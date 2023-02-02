As rural areas lose population, some suggest ways to attract residents

(The Center Square) – As Illinois continues to lose population, especially in rural areas, smaller communities are exploring ways to attract new residents.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 81 of Illinois’ 102 counties lost population in 2021. While the state’s most populous areas are losing the largest number of residents, population decline is occurring at the fastest rates in Illinois’ more rural areas.

Ben Winchester, a rural sociologist at the University of Minnesota, said during a recent University of Illinois Extension webinar that 41% of survey respondents moved to a rural area primarily for a job, but a surprisingly low number of people who moved to a small town weren’t born there.

“They grew up there, they moved away and then they came back, and those are called returnees,” said Winchester. “That is just one in four people. Three out of four newcomer households to our rural communities are transplants, meaning they’re not from there.”

Winchester said small communities in a region should come together and coordinate economic and community development plans to attract and retain residents to their region.

The survey showed the top three reasons respondents would move to a rural area are to take advantage of a slower pace of life, to live closer to relatives and to find a less congested place to live.

Norman Walzer, professor of economics at Western Illinois University, said the pandemic has created an opportunity for smaller towns to attract residents and businesses.

“The idea that we have increases in telecommunications programs, and Illinois has spent a lot of money putting broadband into rural areas, but you can now have people who want to start their own business in a small community and market over the internet,” Walzer said.

Walzer thinks smaller communities should market themselves to Illinois families.

“They want good schools, they want affordable housing, they want social involvement, and these are things that are really opportunities for rural areas,” Walzer said.