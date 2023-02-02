The price of Ho fish is 80,000-90,000 VND/kg, and many Nghe An fishermen earned a billion VND after their first trip to the sea.($1=24,000 VND) On the 4th day of Tet, Mr. Nguyen Van Minh’s fishing boat (Minh Thanh village, Quynh Long commune, Quynh Luu district) with 18 fishermen had an “open sea” trip at the beginning of the year. Hit the fish channel in the Gulf of Tonkin fishing ground, the fishing boat arrived earlier than planned with the boat compartment full.

