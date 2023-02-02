ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 things to do this week: Take a dance class, visit the Volunteer Fair, more

This week brings trivia, a housing fair, the First Person Cinema showcase with Peter Burr, ski and snowboard maintenance, a cooking tutorial, Kongo and swing dance classes and more. First Person Cinema: Peter Burr. 7 p.m. VAC 1B20. First Person Cinema is a highly respected international showcase. Filmmaker Peter Burr...
