Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Report: Suns prepared to pursue Kevin Durant after Kyrie Irving traded to Mavericks
The Brooklyn Nets traded point guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks following his request to be dealt, according to multiple reports on Sunday. With the move drastically changing the look of the Nets, the Phoenix Suns are prepared to pursue star forward Kevin Durant if he becomes available, according to TNT’s Chris Haynes.
Chris Paul, Jae Crowder reportedly offered by Suns for Kyrie Irving
Point guard Chris Paul was included in a Phoenix Suns offer to acquire former Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving before Irving was agreed to be traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. Haynes reports the Suns offered Paul, Jae Crowder and unspecified...
ESPN’s Marks would be surprised if Kevin Durant requests trade from Nets
When the Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for two starting-caliber players and three draft picks, the league-wide focus turned toward Kevin Durant. According to reports, the Phoenix Suns will remain interested in teaming the current Net star with Devin Booker, as they were this...
Isiah Thomas not joining Phoenix Suns under Mat Ishbia despite report
Mat Ishbia will not be giving former New York Knicks president of basketball operations Isiah Thomas a role in the Suns’ front office, a spokesperson for Ishbia confirmed to Arizona Sports’ Kellan Olson on Tuesday. This follows a report from TNT’s Chris Haynes that stated Ishbia intended to...
Suns president Jason Rowley steps down, per report
Phoenix Suns president and CEO Jason Rowley has resigned days ahead of the expected Wednesday introduction of new team owner Mat Ishbia, reports ESPN’s Baxter Holmes. Rowley has been the Suns’ president and CEO since 2012 after originally joining the organization in 2007 under outgoing owner Robert Sarver. He became chief operating officer in 2011 before being elevated to team president a year later.
Mat Ishbia’s purchase of Phoenix Suns set to be complete by Tuesday
Mat Ishbia’s transaction for the purchase of the Phoenix Suns is expected to finalize by the close of business Tuesday, according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro. Ishbia and his brother, Justin, will own 57% of the team for the payment that values the Suns at $4 billion. Three minority owners from the current ownership group of the team, including Jahm Najafi, will not be selling any of their shares. Many of the remaining partners, however, are selling 25% of their stakes, which will triple their initial investments. Only one minority owner has sold the entirety of their stake.
Diana Taurasi has sights set on playing at Paris Olympics
Diana Taurasi said immediately after winning her fifth Olympic gold medal in Tokyo that she might try for a record sixth in Paris. It’s still on her mind 17 months out of the 2024 Paris Olympics. “It’s something that it’s on my radar,” Taurasi told The Associated Press in...
ASU product Jon Rahm commits to WM Phoenix Open field
The world’s third-ranked golfer and Arizona State product Jon Rahm has committed to playing in the WM Phoenix Open that will tee off this week at TPC Scottsdale. Rahm, No. 14-ranked Tom Kim and No. 16-ranked Jordan Spieth are among the latest commitments revealed Monday before the first round tees off on Thursday.
