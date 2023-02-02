ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannabis delivery drivers in Michigan are getting robbed a lot

By Steve Neavling
 5 days ago
Marijuana delivery drivers are getting robbed at an alarming rate.

An alarming number of cannabis delivery drivers are getting assaulted in Michigan, state regulators warned.

In a six-week period between December and January, 13 delivery drivers were robbed, according to the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA).

In some of the cases, armed robbers assaulted the drivers and stole their cars.


The robberies took place in Detroit, Ferndale, Hamtramck, Hazel Park, Utica, Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor, and Lansing.

Under administrative rules, licensees and applicants must notify the CRA and local law enforcement within 24 hours of a robbery.

The increase in robberies came at a time when dispensaries are reporting record sales.

In December, licensed cannabis sales hit a record $221.7 million in Michigan.

In November, the CRA warned about “a pattern” of break-ins at dispensaries in Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, and Branch counties. A majorities of the break-ins occurred when the businesses were closed, between midnight and 7 a.m.


bidenlicksballs
5d ago

Guess nobody’s heard of drug dealers getting robbed on street corners or pizza delivery drivers getting robbed. Put 2 and 2 together, literally both of these go together.

Chad Y
5d ago

This horrible crap happened right next door to me at an abandoned house.. They robbed the driver and shot out the tires on the North side of Flint

Donna Hicks
5d ago

Wth is the matter with you people? Thier doing a job!!! It's legal so stop judging, nobody should be robbed doing their job.

