ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Why Kelce brother’s wife is bringing OB-GYN to Super Bowl

By Cris Belle, Associated Press
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CqSqT_0kaU7hy000

Watch previously aired video above to hear from Kelce brothers’ parents, Ed and Donna, about the big game

(WJW) — Super Bowl LVII is days away and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is gearing up to go head-to-head with his younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, calling it a super “Kelce” bowl — but not for the obvious reason.

Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie, is expecting their third child, according to Today, and planning ahead just in case Sunday, Feb. 12 is the day the baby arrives.

“Kylie’s bringing her OB because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game,” Jason Kelce said on Wednesday’s episode of the “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, which he hosts with his brother.

“If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted,” he added.

For the first time in Super Bowl history, a pair of siblings will play each other on the NFL’s grandest stage. Travis Kelce helped the Chiefs return to their third championship game in four seasons on Sunday night when they beat the Bengals for the AFC title, while Jason Kelce has the Eagles back for the second time in six years after their NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers.

During wild-card weekend last year, their mother, Donna Kelce, started in Tampa Bay, Florida, watching the Eagles against the Buccaneers, then hopped a plane to Kansas City in time to watch the Chiefs play the Steelers at night.

Parents Ed and Donna Kelce are going to have to pull out that now-familiar custom jersey — the one with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s front stitched to Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce’s back — one more time this season.

At least now, she’ll get to see her boys in person at the same time.

As of Wednesday night’s podcast, the brothers, who grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, didn’t decide whose tickets are going to which family members.

But Travis Kelce says that if another family member is added that night, “We’re in the matrix.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Big Game Bound: Hall of Fame coach Dick Vermeil, legendary actress Sally Field talk Super Bowl LVII

We’re counting down the days until Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona! As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles prepare for the big game, we’re getting you ready with live coverage of Super Bowl Week. Indy’s Chris Hagan and WGN’s Jarrett Payton kick things off Monday live from Radio Row […]
GLENDALE, AZ
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Police: 13-year-old hospitalized after setting himself on fire

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police say that a 13-year-old boy suffered severe burns after lighting himself on fire. ValleyCentral spoke with Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesperson for the Brownsville Police Department, who said the incident occurred at 6:16 p.m. on Feb. 4. “He lit himself on fire using rubbing alcohol and sage,” Sandoval said. The […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Teen dead after wreck near Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation released information regarding a wreck that resulted in one teen dead near Hereford. According to a TxDOT press release, on Feb. 5, Jayden Villanueva,18, of Horton, Alabama was driving westbound on US 60 in a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro when it veered into the center […]
HEREFORD, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hollis Daniels pleads guilty, shot and killed police officer on Texas Tech campus, but trial continues

LUBBOCK, Texas — Hollis Daniels, 24, pleaded guilty to Capital Murder at the start of his trial Monday Morning. He admitted he shot and killed a police officer, Floyd East Jr., on the campus of Texas Tech University in October 2017. RELATED STORY: Jury selected, young man accused of murdering police officer at Texas Tech […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

32K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy