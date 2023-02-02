ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

University of Nebraska President names UNL chancellor search advisory committee

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -University of Nebraska President Ted Carter announced on Monday that he has appointed a 16-member committee of students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members to help guide the search for the next chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The search committee will be chaired by Tiffany Heng-Moss,...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln man loses $350,000 in cryptocurrency scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a man says he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in a cryptocurrency scam. On Friday, LPD said a 56-year-old man reported a fraud to police, explaining that he’d been communicating with a stranger since early December. According...
LINCOLN, NE

