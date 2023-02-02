Read full article on original website
Appeals court says Denver judge forced man to choose between right to attorney, speedy trial
Colorado's second-highest court last week reversed a man's convictions after finding a Denver judge forced him to choose between postponing his jury trial if he wanted a lawyer or continuing to trial as scheduled, but with no attorney. Aurelio DeSantiago opted to represent himself and a jury convicted him of...
Appeals court orders another resentencing after Denver judge failed to let defendant speak
Colorado's second-highest court last week ordered that a defendant be resentenced a second time because a Denver judge failed to allow John Doushay Wise to speak, and also based the sentence length on speculation about what the previous judge who sentenced Wise 15 years prior would have handed down if he "was here today."
Court ruling could come next week in battle for control of El Paso County GOP
Feuding Republicans in Colorado's largest county likely won't find out until at least next week which of this weekend's competing party leadership elections will count. A district court judge on Tuesday ordered the El Paso County Republican Party and the state GOP to file responses in a lawsuit initiated last week by the county party over who gets to run the local GOP's upcoming reorganization meeting.
Idaho murders – update: Source reveals victim ‘grabbed knife’ as Kaylee Goncalves’ family appeals gag order
One of the victims in the Idaho murders reportedly fought the attacker before she was killed. Sources close to the investigation told NewsNation that slain University of Idaho Xana Kernodle had suffered wounds to her fingers after “repeatedly grabbing” the knife from the killer during the 13 November attack. Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin and her roommates Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were also murdered that night. Washington State University criminology PhD student Bryan Kohberger has since been charged with the slayings. Last week, the Goncalves family’s attorney Shanon Gray appealed a gag order in the case that he described...
State Supreme Court interprets 'straw purchase' law to encompass shared use of guns
The Colorado Supreme Court on Monday interpreted a gun safety law enacted after the Columbine High School massacre, ruling for the first time that the illegal transfer of a firearm to a prohibited person can encompass the shared use of a weapon in a household. The court declined to say...
