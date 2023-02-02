ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Over 100 Dogs Saved After Doggy Daycare Catches Fire In Seattle

By Zuri Anderson
KJR 95.7 The Jet
KJR 95.7 The Jet
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G2S2p_0kaTwfv900

Firefighters rescued 115 dogs after a fire broke out at a doggy daycare in north Seattle Wednesday morning (February 1), according to the city's fire department . Crews responded to the blaze in the 13000 block of Lake City Way Northeast before noon.

No dogs perished during the incident, but at least five of them were seriously hurt and rushed to an emergency animal hospital, KOMO reported . Two of them suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to a local veterinarian for treatment, fire officials wrote.

All seven daycare workers were accounted for, and one 19-year-old employee was evaluated at the scene and declined to go to the hospital, according to Seattle Fire.

KOMO said employees scrambled to evacuate the dogs, keeping them in vehicles and a back parking lot to keep them safe. Even workers from nearby businesses jumped in to help, including employees from a veterinary clinic that provided care and hospital transport for the dogs.

"They were very scared," Yazmin Perez , who works at a nearby restaurant, told the news station. "very, very scared, and some of them were crying."

Animal Control officers soon pulled up and helped secure the dogs. The agency used their vehicles and King County metro buses to take 75 dogs to other facilities to reunite them with their owners. Nearly 40 of the dogs reportedly went to BowWow Fun Towne in Kenmore.

“This is definitely the largest scale fire that we've been on as far as number of animals,” Don Baxter , manager of field services with Seattle Animal Shelter, told KING 5 .

Investigators ruled that the accidental fire started from a dryer before spreading to the back of the building. The estimated loss is $300,000, officials wrote.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Snohomish County deputies looking for suspects in Arlington shooting Tuesday

Snohomish County deputies are at the scene of a shooting in Arlington Tuesday. The sheriff’s office first tweeted about the shooting in the 15000 block of 116th Street Northeast at 9:12 a.m. One man was shot. He was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said. Two suspects fled the scene and are wanted by the sheriff’s office.
ARLINGTON, WA
q13fox.com

Police: Man arrested for raping woman at knifepoint near downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a woman at knifepoint in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. Seattle Police say they were called to an apartment Saturday at 7:23 p.m. A woman reported to officers a man snuck into her secure building as another tenant was leaving, and while she had her apartment door left open for ventilation, he went into her unit with a knife and raped her.
SEATTLE, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Horse Killed by Hit and Run Driver in North Bend-Snoqualmie Police Seek Public Assistance

[This article contains details that some might find difficult to read. Be aware of that before reading on.]. Longtime local Wendy Clark has been in the valley her entire life. She grew up in Snoqualmie before moving to North Bend, where she started riding when she was able to sit up. Says Clark, “my family always has had horses, and I spent tons of time on the back of our ponies riding up on the ridge where all the houses are now.”
NORTH BEND, WA
KING 5

Hood Canal Bridge reopens after semitruck crash

POULSBO, Wash. — The Hood Canal Bridge in north Kitsap County has reopened after an hours-long closure caused by a semitruck crash. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma, a semitruck crashed into a barrier on the bridge at 3:12 p.m. on Friday. The barrier was damaged, so crews had to fix it before they allowed drivers on the bridge.
POULSBO, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mangled cat fighting for its life brought to Tacoma & Pierce County Humane Society

A mangled cat was brought to the Tacoma & Pierce County Humane Society, on Jan. 27, after likely being hit by a car. The 2-year-old cat, now named Bombur, was found limping and barely able to breathe, said the shelter. After arriving, the shelter’s veterinarian found severe injuries. Bombur has a fractured pelvis, dislocated right back leg, and a tear in his abdomen. His internal organs now crowd his lungs and heart, causing shortness of breath.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Family found to be dealing drugs from Lake Stevens restaurant

A woman found guilty of dealing drugs from her Lake Stevens restaurant, will now spend 10 years in prison. Prosecutors said Laura Rodriguez-Moreno also got her teen son involved in the drug trafficking ring. In her plea agreement, Rodriguez-Moreno admitted to distributing over two pounds of fentanyl pills. Her husband...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
q13fox.com

WSP: 4-car crash in Tacoma caused by driver who didn't defrost their windshield

TACOMA, Wash. - Troopers say Thursday morning's four-car pileup on Interstate-5 in Tacoma was caused by a driver who did not properly defrost their windshield. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), just after 8:00 a.m., troopers arrived to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the ramp from S 56th St. to northbound I-5 at milepost 130.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

16-year-old driver shot and killed in Tacoma identified

TACOMA, Wash — The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 16-year-old shot and killed in Tacoma last month as Wyatt Owens. The medical examiner released his identity on Thursday along with the cause and manner of his death ruling that his death was a homicide. On the evening...
TACOMA, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle, WA
13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle's Feel Good Variety of the 80's and More

 https://957thejet.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy