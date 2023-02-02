Read full article on original website
Max410 at The Waters Edge opening soon in Glenville
Max410 at The Waters Edge is set to open on Thursday, February 9 at 2 Freemans Bridge Road in Glenville. The restaurant will be open for both lunch and dinner service.
Star comedian Aries Spears plans Albany engagement
Aries Spears is bringing his distinctive and poignant show to the Funny Bone on Friday and Saturday, February 17-18.
New pizzeria opening in Rotterdam
A new pizza place will soon be opening at 7 Old Mariaville Road in Rotterdam. In the same plaza as Poppy's Ice Cream will be Poppy's Pizzeria.
Binley Florist changing hands in Queensbury
Wally Hirsch, 75, the longtime owner of Binley Florist, is retiring.
Free Beer and Hot Wings Return to the Capital Region for 2 Big Shows
Q1057 and 1035 is the Capital Region's Classic Rock Station and home to the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show! Free Beer, Hot Wings, Steve and Kelly entertain us with a live broadcast each weekday morning from 5a-10a and a 'Best Of' show Saturday morning 6a-10a. Now you have 2 opportunities to see them in person!
Best Italian restaurants in Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for a place to get some great Italian food in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best Italian restaurants around Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp.
One of the Original Crossgates Mall Restaurants Closed for Good
For as long as I can remember, this restaurant was a staple in the Capital Region but now it sits boarded up waiting for another tenant to lease the space it occupied for years. "Man, that place was there since the mall opened. Like 40 years ago. Good run" An...
albanymagic.com
Druthers Taking Over Popular Saratoga Restaurant
When one of the Spa City’s most scenic restaurants reopens its doors, it will be under new management. Steve Barnes from the Times Union reports that 550 Waterfront, located on the north end of Saratoga Lake, will likely reopen after its winter break under its new name ‘550 Waterfront by Druthers’.
spectrumlocalnews.com
What to expect through the rest of winter in the Capital Region
Record-cold temperatures and brutal wind chills blasted the Capital Region on Friday and Saturday, making it apparent that winter is not over yet. It's been a while since we've seen temperatures in the -10s and -20s, but you might be wondering what that means for the rest of the season.
schenectadygov.com
Mom of Missing Schenectady Teen Reacts to 'Rumors' of Floating Body
Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November 25th at around 11 pm and she hasn't been seen since. It's been months, and so far little has turned up in the search for clues, let alone a body.Missing Teen Samantha HumphreyOn Thursday, a news outlet in the Capital Region reported that someone claimed to see a body floating in the Mohawk River about 14 miles from where Humphrey was last seen alive.The report from News Channel 13 explained that "police cars from various agencies are at Blatnick Park in Niskayuna after an employee at nearby Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory reportedly saw what they thought was a body floating down the Mohawk River.
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
Spice Up Your Valentine’s Day with Single in Saratoga
If you are single like I am, our favorite holiday is right around the corner! Valentine's Day! NOT!! Instead of scrolling through dating apps to find a date for that special day, why not try something different, and break out of your routine? Meet some people in real life! Where? Look no further than the popular singles night at Bailey's Cafe in Saratoga. This event is perfect for everyone, regardless of age or sexual orientation. Join us for a night of Deep Eddy cocktails and games and mix it up with Saratoga singles!
NYS Music
MVP Arena in Albany Sets new Record for net Operating Profits in 2022
MVP Arena in Albany ended 2022 with a record breaking net profit of $2,321,245, the most since the venue opened in 1990, then named the Knickerbocker Arena. Albany County officials announced the record breaking net profits for the venue last week, with the previous record being in 2000 with a profit of $2,188,761. In 2022, MVP Arena presented 106 events with an attendance of 434,277. Some of the top acts that came to the venue include John Mayer, Journey, Korn, Slipknot, Roger Waters, Cody Johnson, My Chemical Romance, Luke Combs, Greta Van Fleet, Judas Priest, and more. Family favorite events included Disney On Ice and the Harlem Globetrotters, and for the first time ever, AEW made their Albany debut to a crowd of professional wrestling fans.
Black Panthers co-founder to visit HVCC
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bobby Seale, a co-founder of the Black Panthers, will be visiting Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) on Thursday, February 9, at 6 p.m. The public is welcome to attend and come see Seale talk at the Bulmer Telecommunications Center Auditorium at the Troy campus. Seale...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
SPAC Announces 2023 New York City Ballet (July 18-22) and The Philadelphia Orchestra Season (Aug. 2-18)
SARATOGA SPRINGS – The Saratoga Performing Arts Center has announced the return of its resident companies -- New York City Ballet and The Philadelphia Orchestra -- to their summer home in Saratoga Springs for a celebratory season that will feature masterworks from the classical cannon, alongside SPAC premieres and debuts.
Winning $19K Lottery Ticket Sold At Mechanicville Store
A winning lottery ticket worth $19,881 was sold at a convenience store in the region, New York Lottery officials announced. The top-prize winning Take 5 ticket for the Monday, Feb. 6 midday drawing was purchased in Saratoga County, at the Stewart’s Shops in Mechanicville, located on Vosburgh Road. Players...
Rally in Albany to lower blood alcohol content level for DWI
NEW YORK -- New York lawmakers and the Department of Transportation and rallying to lower the blood alcohol content level for a DWI charge.Under the current law, a driver can face a driving while intoxicated charge if they register a .08 blood alcohol content, or BAC. Read More: New York City pushing state to lower blood alcohol content threshold for DWIIf a driver measures between .05 and .08, they could face a driving while ability impaired charge.State Sen. John Liu has proposed an amendment to lower the legal BAC to .05 and he will part of Tuesday's rally at the capital.
“My hero”: Daughter donates kidney to stranger for Saratoga dad
One Saratoga Springs Dad is on the list for a kidney transplant this year, all because of his daughter’s sacrifice.
Cohoes Police searching for missing person
Cohoes Police say the missing person was last seen on January 20 and could possibly be in either the City of Albany or New York City.
Saratogian
Two dozen charged in cross-country distribution ring
ALBANY, N.Y. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed 24 defendants have been charged with marijuana distribution, money laundering, firearms, and related offenses in an indictment returned last month. The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman; John B. DeVito, Special Agent in Charge of the...
