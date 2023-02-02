ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Dallas agent count drops 30 percent as market dips

The party isn’t over for Dallas real estate agents, but the room is starting to clear out. The pool of active agents in Dallas shrank by more than 30 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the same period the previous year, according to a report by AgentStory, a Miami-based company that tracks agents and their deals.
DALLAS, TX
Stonelake plans high rise office building in Uptown

As Texas leads the nation’s post-pandemic return to the office, another developer is planning an office highrise for Uptown Dallas. Stonelake Capital Partners plans to build a 17-story, 180,000-square-foot office building at 2626 McKinney Avenue, across the street from Whole Foods Market, the Dallas Morning News reported. The building would open in mid-2025.
DALLAS, TX

