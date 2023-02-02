Read full article on original website
Non-profit raising money for a 'pallet shelter' community in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - For two years now, we've been tracking how the Great Falls community is seemingly at odds with the homeless population in the downtown area. Within those two years, many people experiencing homelessness were staying on the First United Methodist Church property but in November 2022, the church put up "No Trespassing" signs and cleared the property.
Apartment project for Dick's RV Park pulled from city commission agenda
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Tonight (February 7, 2023), you'll see one less item on the city commission agenda after the request to talk about rezoning the Dick's RV Park property was pulled earlier this afternoon. Originally, they were looking to rezone the property for a 513-unit apartment complex. Craig Raymond,...
New city licenses for pets in Great Falls looks to help animals get back home
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A new license is being offered by the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter that they hope will help lost pets get back home. Laramie Smovir, Volunteer Coordinator at the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter says new PetHub tags have a QR code on them that the owner can use to share their information with anyone who may find their lost pet.
Fighting for Heritage: Airman works to protect his country and his culture
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Whether you come from a tiny town or a major city, we're all raised with a culture that helps shape who we are. In tribal cultures, the purpose behind every ritual and practice is considered sacred. One of their most recognizable and meaningful practices is growing...
Potentially armed, unidentified robbery suspect allegedly flees Loaf N’ Jug in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On 2/5/23 at approximately 4:37 AM, police responded to a robbery at the Loaf N’ Jug, 1225 Central Avenue West. When the police arrived, the suspect had already fled the area. The suspect appeared to be armed with a firearm. Attached is a photo of the suspect taken from video surveillance. In the photo, the suspect is covered up, but someone may recognize the clothing or may have other information that would assist in the apprehension of the suspect.
