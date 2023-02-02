Nancy Pelosi Backs Adam Schiff in California Senate Race

WASHINGTON—Rep. Adam Schiff drew a high-profile endorsement in his bid for a California U.S. Senate seat, with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying she would support him if current Sen. Dianne Feinstein opts not to run for re-election in 2024.

The endorsement from the fellow California lawmaker gives Mr. Schiff, 62 years old, a boost in what is expected to be a crowded and expensive race against other Democratic hopefuls. Mr. Schiff has been a close ally of Mrs. Pelosi, who quit the leadership after the Democrats lost control of the chamber but remains an influential figure in the House and a powerful fundraiser in the party.

In a statement Thursday, Mrs. Pelosi praised Mrs. Feinstein and her record on issues including gun control and domestic violence, adding she has her wholehearted support if she decides to run for re-election. In backing Mr. Schiff, Mrs. Pelosi said he “knows well the nexus between a strong Democracy and a strong economy.”

Mrs. Feinstein is 89 years old and has faced questions about whether she is still up to serving in the Senate. In a brief interview, Mrs. Feinstein said that she would make a decision in the spring about whether to run again.

Rep. Katie Porter (D., Calif.) has also jumped into the race, and she has been endorsed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.), while Rep. Barbara Lee (D., Calif.) is also expected to run. Another California Democrat, Rep. Ro Khanna, is considering whether to enter the race.

Under state election law, the top two vote-getters in the open primary race regardless of party will advance to the November 2024 general election.

Mrs. Pelosi had picked Mr. Schiff to serve as the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee when she served as speaker, and he managed the first impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. But new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) stripped Mr. Schiff of his spot on the panel, accusing him of politicizing the position. Another Democrat, Rep. Jim Himes of California, will now be the panel’s top Democrat.

Mr. Schiff is a top fundraiser in the party. But his past efforts to take on bigger roles have hit setbacks. California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2020 tapped ally Alex Padilla for an open Senate seat despite lobbying by Mrs. Pelosi for Mr. Schiff. Mr. Schiff also explored making a bid to serve as House minority leader, but the campaign never caught fire and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D., N.Y.) was elected to the post.

Corrections & AmplificationsSiobhan Hughes wrote this article. An earlier version incorrectly said it was by Natalie Andrews. (Corrected on Feb. 2)