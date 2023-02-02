ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Nancy Pelosi Backs Adam Schiff in California Senate Race

By Siobhan Hughes
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON—Rep. Adam Schiff drew a high-profile endorsement in his bid for a California U.S. Senate seat, with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying she would support him if current Sen. Dianne Feinstein opts not to run for re-election in 2024.

The endorsement from the fellow California lawmaker gives Mr. Schiff, 62 years old, a boost in what is expected to be a crowded and expensive race against other Democratic hopefuls. Mr. Schiff has been a close ally of Mrs. Pelosi, who quit the leadership after the Democrats lost control of the chamber but remains an influential figure in the House and a powerful fundraiser in the party.

In a statement Thursday, Mrs. Pelosi praised Mrs. Feinstein and her record on issues including gun control and domestic violence, adding she has her wholehearted support if she decides to run for re-election. In backing Mr. Schiff, Mrs. Pelosi said he “knows well the nexus between a strong Democracy and a strong economy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KXNTV_0kaTtwmt00

Mrs. Feinstein is 89 years old and has faced questions about whether she is still up to serving in the Senate. In a brief interview, Mrs. Feinstein said that she would make a decision in the spring about whether to run again.

Rep. Katie Porter (D., Calif.) has also jumped into the race, and she has been endorsed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.), while Rep. Barbara Lee (D., Calif.) is also expected to run. Another California Democrat, Rep. Ro Khanna, is considering whether to enter the race.

Under state election law, the top two vote-getters in the open primary race regardless of party will advance to the November 2024 general election.

Mrs. Pelosi had picked Mr. Schiff to serve as the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee when she served as speaker, and he managed the first impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. But new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) stripped Mr. Schiff of his spot on the panel, accusing him of politicizing the position. Another Democrat, Rep. Jim Himes of California, will now be the panel’s top Democrat.

Mr. Schiff is a top fundraiser in the party. But his past efforts to take on bigger roles have hit setbacks. California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2020 tapped ally Alex Padilla for an open Senate seat despite lobbying by Mrs. Pelosi for Mr. Schiff. Mr. Schiff also explored making a bid to serve as House minority leader, but the campaign never caught fire and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D., N.Y.) was elected to the post.

Write to Siobhan Hughes at Siobhan.hughes@wsj.com

Corrections & AmplificationsSiobhan Hughes wrote this article. An earlier version incorrectly said it was by Natalie Andrews. (Corrected on Feb. 2)

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges.  According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
OK! Magazine

'Disturbing Stuff': President Joe Biden Mocked For Repeating False Story About Logging More Miles On Amtrak Than Air Force Two While VP

President Joe Biden repeated a false story again — and of course, people couldn't help but make fun of him. On Monday, January 30, the 80-year-old spoke about a new project that will replace train tunnels in Baltimore, Maryland. While speaking, the president recalled how a conductor named Angelo Negri took the time to praise him for logging more miles on Amtrak after he rode the train to and from Washington, D.C., from his home in Delaware for 36 years when he was a U.S. senator. “I rode the train between Washington and Wilmington back and forth every single day...
BALTIMORE, MD
OK! Magazine

President Joe Biden Fumbles Over His Words When Speaking About Classified Documents Found In His Home: 'There's No There There'

When President Joe Biden was asked about the classified documents being found in his home and former office, the 80-year-old fumbled over his words and seemed flustered. “We found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place,” Biden responded to reporters. “We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department.”The president said he is “fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly.”“I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there,” he said. “There’s no there there.”PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN & FIRST LADY JILL HOLD HANDS FOR WHITE HOUSE RETURN AFTER 'THREE AMIGOS' SUMMIT IN...
WILMINGTON, DE
The Independent

Longtime senator Dianne Feinstein reacts to Katie Porter’s newly announced California Senate bid

Senator Dianne Feinstein brushed off progressive Democratic Representative Katie Porter’s announcement that she will run for Senate in California. Ms Porter made the announcement via a video on social media on Tuesday.“In times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington,” she said. “I don’t do Congress the way others often do. I use whatever powers I have to speak hard truths to the powers that be.” California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy.Today, I'm...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal

136
Followers
137
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Published by Dow Jones, The Wall Street Journal has been a trusted name since 1889 for unparalleled analysis and unique reporting informing decisions that drive the world forward. The most ambitious people in the world read The Wall Street Journal.

 https://www.wsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy