Read full article on original website
Dee Miller
5d ago
this is BS. vote blue down the ballot we need to vote these Republican control freaks out of our body's and our government.
Reply
3
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Governor Mike Parson Denies Request to Block Execution
Governor Mike Parson has denied a request to block today’s scheduled execution of a convicted killer. Alisa Nelson reports. The execution could happen as early as 6 p.m. today (Tuesday).
northwestmoinfo.com
Abortion Opponents Call for ‘Life at Conception’ Law to Ban All Abortions
(Radio Iowa) Abortion opponents say it’s time for a ban on all abortions in Iowa. Representative Luana Stoltenberg of Davenport spoke at a prayer service in the Iowa Capitol. “My prayer is that Iowa will pass a life at conception bill to protect our most vulnerable and defenseless citizens...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Version of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill to Get Hearing Tuesday
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri may soon have its own version of Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” law. Marshall Griffin explains:. This hearing starts at 8 A.M. today (Tuesday).
northwestmoinfo.com
A New Missouri Bill to Offer Mental Health Services to First Responders
(MISSOURINET) – Violence, death, and natural disasters are another day for Missouri’s first responders at the office. State Senator Lincoln Hough, of Springfield, wants to ensure that they get the help they need to deal with the trauma they experience. A Missouri Senate committee is reviewing his bill to create greater access to mental healthcare for first responders.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Public Defender’s Office Seeking Budget Increase
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s public defender system is woefully understaffed, according to Mary Fox, Director of the State Public Defender Office. She told a House budget subcommittee last week that some Missouri counties don’t have ANY public defenders:. Fox says they’ve contracted private attorneys to help fill the...
northwestmoinfo.com
Fitzpatrick Talks About Staffing Shortages at MO Auditor’s Office
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri Auditor’s office is “woefully” understaffed. That’s the word from newly-installed State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick. He told a House budget subcommittee last week that they currently have about 95 employees, instead of the 167 they’re supposed to have on staff:. That...
northwestmoinfo.com
Unclear Path for Law Requiring ‘Hands-free’ Cell Phone Use While Driving
(Radio Iowa) A bill that would ban Iowa motorists from having a phone or electronic device in their hands while driving has cleared a key senate committee, but Speaker Pat Grassley says he hasn’t polled the 64 Republicans in the House about the concept. “With 24 new members, I...
northwestmoinfo.com
ISU Part of Project to Diversify the Cornbelt
(Radio Iowa) Iowa State University researchers are part of an effort led by Purdue University to diversify the cornbelt. ISU sociology professor J. Arbuckle says farmers once planted many different crops on their land. “The long rotations with lots of different crops, spread risk, all around the farm, but they...
northwestmoinfo.com
MDC Partnering on Research About Bald Eagles and Wind Turbines in Atchison County
Missouri Department of Conservation photo. With wind energy growing increasingly common and more wind turbines dotting the landscape in northwest Missouri, the threat to eagles and other birds is an increasing concern to conservation organizations and others. The Missouri Department of Conservation is partnering with Conservation Science Global, Inc. (CSG)...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Joins Push To Create Jobs For People With Disabilities
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri has been selected to receive assistance for targeted job creation. Anthony Morabith (moore-uh-bith) reports…
northwestmoinfo.com
Legal Marijauna Rakes In $12.6 Million During Opening Weekend
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
northwestmoinfo.com
New World Record in Missouri for the Largest Blue Sucker Ever Caught
(MISSOURINET) – A central Missouri man has reeled in a world record-sized blue sucker. Alisa Nelson reports.
northwestmoinfo.com
Inmate Death Reported at Buchanan County Jail
ST. JOSEPH, MO – A Buchanan County inmate was found dead inside his cell around 7:20 Saturday evening. Sheriff Bill Puett says 31-year-old William McGaughy was being held in a cell by himself at the time he committed suicide. Deputies and medical staff attempted lifesaving measures which were unsuccessful.
northwestmoinfo.com
Shanon L. (Stubbs) Byous
The family of 50-year-old Shanon L. (Stubbs) Byous of St. Joseph will gather with friends 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial gifts to Outpacing Melanoma, Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph, or American Cancer Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Comments / 1