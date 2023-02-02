ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

New owners bring some changes to Casa Vieja including more beer on tap

It seems that Danny and Molly O’Brien, the new owners who purchased Casa Vieja last year, are really starting to put their own stamp on the beautiful property located at 4541 Corrales Road in the heart of the village. For this year’s Look Back/Look Ahead Series feature, I met...
CORRALES, NM
New Brewers Guild executive director takes the reins with first successful event

If you had ever stopped in at Rowley Farmhouse Ales while Ebbie Edmonston was behind the bar, in the span of just a few minutes, you’d see her call out orders to her staff, greet regulars, disappear to change kegs, take meals out to tables, and maybe take a quick seat to make schedules or purchase beer. No matter what she was doing, she always inspired a certain confidence that everything was under control.
SANTA FE, NM

