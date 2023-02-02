If you had ever stopped in at Rowley Farmhouse Ales while Ebbie Edmonston was behind the bar, in the span of just a few minutes, you’d see her call out orders to her staff, greet regulars, disappear to change kegs, take meals out to tables, and maybe take a quick seat to make schedules or purchase beer. No matter what she was doing, she always inspired a certain confidence that everything was under control.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO