ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Multiple Midwest Stores

By Taylor Linzinmeir
KSD 93.7 The Bull
KSD 93.7 The Bull
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rf32Y_0kaTpm4100
Photo: Getty Images

Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it is closing 8 stores across 30 states, including multiple in the midwest. Previously, the company planned to close 150 of its lowest-performing stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond has been struggling to pay its bills. Yesterday (February 1), the retailer missed its $28 million interest payments on $1 billion in bonds. Now, the company has a 30-day grace period to make the payment or it risks defaulting. However, the company is expected to file for bankruptcy in the coming weeks.

Here is the complete list of the 87 closures:

  1. 6850 US Highway 90 Anchor D in Daphne, Alabama
  2. 4122 McCain Blvd. in North Little Rock, Arkansas
  3. 1834 South Signal Butte Road in Mesa, Arizona
  4. 1905 Calle Barcelona Suite 100 in Carlsbad, California
  5. 10822 Jefferson Blvd. in Culver City, California
  6. 2385 Iron Point Road. in Folsom, California
  7. 1405 East Gladstone Street in Glendora, California
  8. 14351 Hindry Avenue in Hawthorne, California
  9. 72459 Highway 111 in Palm Desert, California
  10. 10537 4S Commons Drive, Suite 170, in San Diego, California
  11. 165 S. Las Posas Road in San Marcos, California
  12. 1865 North Campus Avenue, Building #15 in Upland, California
  13. 3125 South Mooney Blvd. in Visalia, California
  14. 1605 Fall River Drive in Loveland, Colorado
  15. 16531 Washington Street in Thornton, Colorado
  16. 20 Hazard Avenue in Enfield, Connecticut
  17. 2260 Kings Highway in Fairfield, Connecticut
  18. 835 Queen Street in Southington, Connecticut
  19. 1065 Silas Deane Highway in Weathersfield, Connecticut
  20. 2239 East Semoran Blvd in Apopka, Florida
  21. 20560 State Road 7 in Boca Raton, Florida
  22. 371 North Congress Ave. in Boynton Beach, Florida
  23. 320 Brandon Town Center Dr. in Brandon, Florida
  24. 4631 North University Dr. in Coral Springs, Florida
  25. 14824 South Military Trail in Delray Beach, Florida
  26. 1460 West 49th St. in Hialeah, Florida
  27. 6001 24 Argyle Forest Blvd in Jacksonville, Florida
  28. 3221 City Station Drive, Suite 125 in Jacksonville, Florida
  29. 397 North Alafaya Trail in Orlando, Florida
  30. 540 North State Road 7 in Royal Palm Beach, Florida
  31. 1 Buckhead Loop in Atlanta, Georgia
  32. 3615 South Federal Way in Boise, Idaho
  33. 9650 South Ridgeland Avenue in Chicago Ridge, Illinois
  34. 5786 Northwest Highway in Crystal Lake, Illinois
  35. 215 Harlem Avenue in Forest Park, Illinois
  36. 1584 South Randall Rd. in Geneva, Illinois
  37. 3232 Lake Ave., Suite 125 in Wilmette, Illinois
  38. 2515 Corridor Way Suite 5 in Coralville, Iowa
  39. 15335 West 119th Street in Olathe, Kansas
  40. 4350 Summit Plaza Drive in Louisville, Kentucky
  41. 200 Harker Place, Suite 200 in Annapolis, Maryland
  42. 12641 Ocean Gateway Suite 240 in Ocean City, Maryland
  43. 200 Clifton Blvd in Westminster, Maryland
  44. 3 Abbott Park in Burlington, Massachusetts
  45. 820 Providence Highway in Dedham, Massachusetts
  46. 458 State Road, Rt 6, Suite 100 in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts
  47. 665 Merrill Road in Pittsfield, Massachusetts
  48. 600 South Street West, Suite 13 in Raynham, Massachusetts
  49. 7961 Southtown Center in Bloomington, Minnesota
  50. 10770 Sunset Hills Plaza in St. Louis, Missouri
  51. 155 Promenade Blvd. in Bridgewater, New Jersey
  52. 276 Route 202/31 in Flemington, New Jersey
  53. 1160 Route 23 North in Kinnelon, New Jersey
  54. 1121 Highway 34, Suite A in Matawan, New Jersey
  55. 190 Hamilton Commons in Mays Landing, New Jersey
  56. 8 Centerton Road in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey
  57. 5131 Sunrise Highway in Bohemia, New York
  58. 850 Third Avenue in Brooklyn, New York
  59. 459 Gateway Drive in Brooklyn, New York
  60. 72 15 25th Avenue in East Elmhurst, New York
  61. 251 East Main Street in Elmsford, New York
  62. 1490 Union Turnpike in New Hyde Park, New York
  63. 2020 South Road, Suite 3 in Poughkeepsie, New York
  64. 3064 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs, New York
  65. 1455 East Lasalle Drive in Bismarck, North Dakota
  66. 3750 Easton Market in Columbus, Ohio
  67. 1700 Oxford Drive in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania
  68. 3739 William Penn Highway in Monroeville, Pennsylvania
  69. 1261 Knapp Road in North Wales, Pennsylvania
  70. 160 Quinn Drive in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  71. 205 West Blackstock Road in Spartanburg, South Carolina
  72. 5523 Highway 153, Suite 112 in Hixson, Tennessee
  73. 870 South White Station Road in Memphis, Tennessee
  74. 420 East FM 3040 Suite 300 in Lewisville, Texas
  75. 6400 West Plano Parkway, Suite 125 in Plano, Texas
  76. 2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple, Texas
  77. 1678 West Redstone Center Drive in Park City, Utah
  78. 1324 Greenbrier Parkway in Chesapeake, Virginia
  79. 24670 Dulles Landing Dr. Unit 150 in Dulles, Virginia
  80. 12100 Fairfax Towne Center in Fairfax, Virginia
  81. 6642 Loisdale Rd. in Springfield, Virginia
  82. 4900 Monticello Ave, Suite 4 in Williamsburg, Virginia
  83. 2540 South Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester, Virginia
  84. 7809B Vancouver Plaza Dr #102 in Vancouver, Washington
  85. 1630 West Poplar Street in Walla Walla, Washington
  86. 395 Target Way in Morgantown, West Virginia
  87. 3575 Rib Mountain Drive in Wausau, Wisconsin

Comments / 0

Related
Kristen Walters

Beloved store chain closing another location in Nebraska

A major retail store anchoring a mall in Nebraska recently announced that it would be closing permanently next month. Read on to learn more. The major retail store chain Dillard's has been an anchor store at the Conestoga Mall in Grand Island since 1988. Unfortunately, according to local sources, Dillard's recently announced that they would be closing this store location at 3404 W. 13th Street in Grand Island next month.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
WTRF- 7News

Eating a fish from a West Virginia and Ohio river or lake is like drinking a month’s worth of contaminated water

Eating a fish caught in the river or lake anywhere in the United States is like drinking a month’s worth of water that’s contaminated with toxic “forever chemicals,” according to CBS. The chemicals, called PFAS, were founded in the 1940s to resist water and heat are used on household items such as non-stick pans, textiles, […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In Missouri Is Worth A Trip To The Country

Sometimes a drive along the open road, especially when we don’t have a particular destination in mind, leads us somewhere we’d never expect. A funky little town in Missouri. An awe-inspiring Missouri botanical garden. Or maybe we happen upon an unassuming restaurant in Missouri that boasts a jam-packed parking lot, giving us an inkling that this is one place we want to check out.
MISSOURI STATE
Outsider.com

Farmer Finds Black Bear Sleeping in His Cattle Barn, a Michigan First: PHOTOS

A wild but heartwarming encounter has led to the relocation of a young Michigan black bear after a local farmer found him asleep in the cattle barn. “When you decided that a cattle barn is your den for the winter, but humans remind you it’s not… And are nice enough to move you to a new den they make while you’re sleeping,” captions Michigan DNR of their initial photo. Within, a cheery wildlife official smiles as he props up the tranquilized bear. Wearing a mask and muzzle cover that helps calm wildlife during transit, the young ursine would wake up to a new home built just for him.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
thehistoryjunkie.com

Daniel Boone Family Tree and Descendants

Daniel Boone is the most famous pioneer in American History. He is known for blazing the Wilderness Trail and founding Boonesborough. While more successful settlements occurred later he was the first to create the opportunity. As a young man, he did not have much formal education, but instead learned the...
KENTUCKY STATE
BBC

This is the family that bought a $1.5m fire-damaged Tennessee mansion

A mansion in Tennessee that was badly charred in a fire has found a buyer after just four days on the market. Entrepreneur Mike Thakur said he had purchased the five-acre property, which had attracted more than 340,000 views on Zillow and was listed for $1.49m (£1.21m), according to the real estate site.
FRANKLIN, TN
People

'Crazy-Looking Cat' Prowling Around Missouri Farm for 6 Months Turns Out to Be an African Serval

The farmer who found the serval cared for the wild animal before contacting the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge for help; the feline is now recovering at the Arkansas sanctuary A cat commonly found on African savannas was recently discovered on a farm in the Ozark Mountains. After six months of noticing a "crazy-looking cat" on his property, a farmer in Ava, Missouri, live-trapped the creature and found out it was a female, 30-Lb. African serval cat. According to the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, the farmer cared for the serval...
AVA, MO
KOEL 950 AM

Country Star Abruptly Cancels Iowa Show

Fans were left frustrated after one country star's last minute show cancellation. Country music legend Tanya Tucker had big plans of hitting the road in 2023. Unfortunately, those plans had to be put on pause due to some serious concerns. Tucker ended up postponing two of her upcoming shows one...
DAVENPORT, IA
New York Post

Patrick Mahomes is quietly building a multimillion-dollar real estate empire

Patrick Mahomes is already heading into his third Super Bowl in the last four years. And if that isn’t any indication of what a winner is, then look no further than the real estate portfolio he has amassed in a span of a few years. Currently worth a combined $8 million, the 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has purchased four different properties. Two are homes in Missouri, one a vacant plot in the state, and another — probably considered his most valuable — is a mansion in Texas. But there is no denying that this is just the start of his real...
TEXAS STATE
Retro 102.5

A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things

It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
COLORADO STATE
Field & Stream

5 of the Biggest Wild Hogs Ever Taken by Hunters

America’s pig problem is primarily one of overabundance. The estimated 6 million hogs running wild in 35 U.S. states are prodigious breeders with few natural predators and an ability to adapt to a wide range of conditions—the classic definition of an invasive species. Threatening property, domestic livestock, wildlife and, in some cases, people, feral swine have overwhelmed efforts by game and agriculture departments—and hunters—to reduce their numbers.
GEORGIA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Landowner Captures Surprise Guest While Trapping for Coyotes

Although not the intended catch, one Indiana landowner recently captured a young bobcat before freeing the animal and releasing it back into the wild. A Warrick County, Indiana man recently shared photos on social media of his unintended catch. Mike Gootee tells us that he found the young bobcat in one of his traps intended for capturing coyotes. Gootee was able to release the bobcat which he describes in his posts on social media as a "tom." He says that once released, the bobcat took up residency on his four-wheeler tire for about 20 minutes before eventually taking off.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
KSD 93.7 The Bull

KSD 93.7 The Bull

Saint Louis, MO
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

#1 For New Country in St. Louis

 https://937thebull.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy