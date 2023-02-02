Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Multiple Midwest Stores

Photo: Getty Images

Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it is closing 8 stores across 30 states, including multiple in the midwest. Previously, the company planned to close 150 of its lowest-performing stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond has been struggling to pay its bills. Yesterday (February 1), the retailer missed its $28 million interest payments on $1 billion in bonds. Now, the company has a 30-day grace period to make the payment or it risks defaulting. However, the company is expected to file for bankruptcy in the coming weeks.

Here is the complete list of the 87 closures: