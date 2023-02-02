Read full article on original website
Conover Man Busted On Drug Trafficking Charges
41-year-old Victor Eugene Leatherman of Conover was arrested Friday by Catawba County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s was taken into custody at his residence and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle, dwelling, or place to keep controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking, opium or heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of schedule II controlled substance and two counts of simple possession of schedule III controlled substance.
Three charged in East Bend with possession of meth
Brandon Wright (top photo) and Matthew Bare (bottom photo) Three East Bend residents are facing drug charges following an anonymous tip that initially related to failure to register as a sexual offender. On Dec. 5, 2022, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a tip regarding a subject required to register with the NC Sexual Offender Registry who was using an unregistered Facebook account. The anonymous caller alleged that Alton Crutchley had a Facebook profile that he has not registered with the Sheriff’s Office. The caller also detailed how the profile lists Alton Crutchley’s name and has several pictures of him.
Stony Point Man Charged With Assaulting An Alexander County Deputy
Roderick Garin Baker, age 29 of Stony Point, was arrested after he allegedly assaulted an Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputy on Sunday. He is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. Baker was also served arrest warrants for a pair of failure to appear charges in Iredell County. The suspect is being held in the Alexander County Jail with a bond of $5,500. February 28th is listed as a court date.
Wilkes County Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Turns Himself In
A Wilkes County man wanted in connection to a shooting incident in late January surrendered to law enforcement in Watauga County over the weekend. 42-year old Adam Matthew Brown of Ferguson has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. On Saturday, January 28th, the Wilkes County...
Taylorsville Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Shots Into Occupied Home
A Taylorsville man is facing charges after he allegedly fired shots into a home during a domestic incident in Alexander County this past weekend,. 38-year old James Kenneth Barnette was arrested by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies on Friday and charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, assault on a child under the age of 12, child abuse and assault on a female.
Hickory Police Arrest Taylorsville Man
Tod-Jaa Dazujuan Tilley, age 37 of Taylorsville, was arrested Monday by Hickory Police. He was charged with breaking and entering and injury to real property. Tilley is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $1,000. A Tuesday court appearance is listed.
RCSO: Deputy finds meth, heroin during East Rockingham traffic stop; driver had outstanding warrants
ROCKINGHAM — A man with outstanding warrants for assault in two counties was allegedly caught with drugs in a traffic stop. A patrol deputy conducted a traffic stop Feb. 4 on School Street, pulling over 58-year-old Arthur Lee Johnson, of Rockingham, for registration violations, according to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
Charges Filed Against Granite Falls Man In Alexander County
James William Carrigan, age 35 of Granite Falls, was placed in custody on Sunday morning by Deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. The charges stem from a domestic issue. Carrigan is charged with first-degree burglary, assault by pointing a gun and multiple counts of assault-communicating threats. He has been released under a secured bond set at $10,000. No court date is listed.
Taylorsville Man Charged With Forcible Trespass
Jeffery Douglas Kennedy, age 50 of Taylorsville, was arrested Saturday and charged with larceny and forcible trespass. As of earlier today, he remained in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $4,500. Kennedy is scheduled to appear in County District Court today.
Hickory Woman Faces Larceny Charge In Alexander County
Ashley Nichole Baker, age 39 of Hickory, was taken into custody on Thursday, February 2nd by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with larceny following an incident at a business in Bethlehem. Baker has been released under a bond set at $1,000. Her court date is March 6th.
Taylorsville Woman Charged With Murder Makes Court Appearance Today
An Alexander County woman charged with murder is scheduled to appear in court today in Taylorsville. 39-year old Timothy Crane was stabbed to death in the pre-dawn hours of December 20th, 2022. Alexander County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested 27-year old Taylor Adele Snook and charged her with murder. Deputies responded...
Kannapolis PD say two juveniles killed, robbed 18-year-old man
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Kannapolis Police charged two juveniles with the Jan. 23 shooting death of an 18-year-old man. Kannapolis resident Isaiah Lorenzo Martinez died in a Pacific Court parking lot. Police responded to the lot after getting a 911 call around 1:15 p.m. that day. A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old are in […]
Police: Grandmother faces charges after child overdoses on fentanyl
An Upstate grandmother is facing charges after police said a child overdosed on fentanyl.
Lenoir Woman Jailed In Alexander County
Ryan Marie Smith, age 28 of Lenoir, was surrendered to authorities in Alexander County on Friday by her bail bondsman. She has a pending Catawba County charge of felony possession of schedule II controlled substance. Smith is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $15,000. Her Catawba County court date is listed for March 6th in Newton.
Burke County deputies searching for man that has been missing almost six months
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that has been missing for almost six months. Deputies say 31-year-old Jason JamesLee Sheffield was reported missing by his family on Aug. 28, 2022, and then again on Oct. 22. The family last saw...
Hudson Woman Gets Federal Prison Time For Raiding Mailboxes
31-year-old Phyllis Ann Garcia of Hudson was sentenced Thursday (February 2) to 54 months in prison for bank fraud and related charges. The announcement was made by Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. Garcia was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after she completes her prison term and to pay $18,418.16 in restitution.
Fort Mill man charged with murdering his sister
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Fort Mill man has been charged with murdering his sister, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Fort Mill resident Adam Pesce, 55, was charged with murder in the death of his sister, Rachel Pesce. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident on Thursday at a home […]
Wanted suspect smashed vehicle window, stole $400 in Denver: Sheriff
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought for smashing a vehicle’s window and grabbing $400 in cash, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident last Thursday at a Lowe’s store on NC Highway 73. An initial investigation revealed a man arrived at the store […]
Conover Police Arrest Alleged Drug Trafficker
Conover Police Officers arrested 28-year old Darschae Jamahl Nichols of Claremont on Thursday. He’s charged with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Nichols is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center under a secured bond of $300,000 with a first court appearance scheduled for Monday, February 6th in Newton.
Burke County Man Gets 10 Years For Trafficking Meth
On Wednesday, February 1, U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell sentenced 29-year-old Sebastian Bronson Lee Lefevers of Connelly Springs to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for trafficking methamphetamine. According to filed court documents and court proceedings, as early as February 2018, law enforcement began...
