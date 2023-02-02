Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Another South Carolina grocery store closed this weekKristen WaltersLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
Related
WKYT 27
Good Question: are discount postage stamps counterfeit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you are planning on buying stamps online, you may be a little suspicious of some of the deals out there. For today’s Good Question, Don asks: are discount postage stamps counterfeit?. According to U.S. postal inspectors, there’s a good chance stamps bought at a...
WKYT 27
Lextran using grant money to buy new CNG buses, hybrid vehicles
The situation happened near Coldstream Park. WATCH | Suspect in custody after large police presence on Newtown Pike. A suspect is in custody after a large police presence on Newtown Pike.
WKYT 27
Downtown Restaurants Are Feeling the Effects of Parking Rate Increases
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just over a month ago, the Lexington Fayette County Parking Authority implemented the first parking meter rate increase since 2019, along with the first meter enforcement hour change since 2008. The move frustrated business owners and their employees, and it led LexPark to call a special meeting in December; where they made some revisions to their new rules.
WKYT 27
County by County, Pt. 1 (2/7/2023)
The situation happened near Coldstream Park. WATCH | Suspect in custody after large police presence on Newtown Pike. A suspect is in custody after a large police presence on Newtown Pike.
WKYT 27
Other central Kentucky cities adopting FLOCK camera program
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington says FLOCK cameras have proven beneficial, now another central Kentucky community has adopted the tool. In the last month, the City of Versailles installed 20 cameras throughout the city. “It was really already on the chief’s radar,” said Mayor Brian Traugott. “When...
WKYT 27
Results of Madison Co. wet/dry vote petition up in the air
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The potential for a county-wide alcohol sales vote in Madison County remains up in the air as signatures are being counted and verified. Attorney Wesley Browne, who is an organizer of the drive to hold a vote along with the May primary, says he is still waiting for County Clerk Kenny Barger’s office to determine if organizers turned in enough qualified signatures to trigger the special election.
WKYT 27
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
WKYT 27
‘Pay, support and respect’: Debate continues over Kentucky’s teacher shortage
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The debate over Kentucky’s teacher shortage continued in Frankfort Tuesday. Dr. Jason Glass, Kentucky’s education commissioner, talked of low application rates and retention when addressing lawmakers. Glass told lawmakers the three main issues are pay, support and respect. He says while there has been...
WKYT 27
Popular Lexington restaurant back open
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is finally back open. Ramsey’s Diner in Andover reopened on Monday. The restaurant closed on Christmas Eve after the severe cold in December caused its water pipes to burst. After more than six weeks of working to rebuild, the Lexington Fayette...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
The situation happened near Coldstream Park. WATCH | Suspect in custody after large police presence on Newtown Pike. A suspect is in custody after a large police presence on Newtown Pike.
WKYT 27
FCPS rolls out new classroom on wheels
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools launched their new classroom on wheels Monday morning. School officials say that bringing the classroom to the student can help engage learners who may never have gotten the chance. “When we really think about how to reach out to families, it’s to...
WKYT 27
Grandmother identifies Lexington’s first homicide victim of 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have confirmed the city’s first homicide of 2023. They say they found a man shot inside a vehicle on Toner Street near the Dunbar Community Center just before 7 p.m. Monday night. The victim died at the scene. His grandmother, Andre Maxberry, first...
WKYT 27
2nd person charged in connection with Lexington fraud case
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A second person has been charged in connection with a scheme to defraud Lexington out of nearly four million dollars. According to court documents, Nana Amuah is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Investigators allege Amuah convinced and instructed...
WKYT 27
Ky. author’s books being removed from AP course curriculum
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - The national discussion of removing certain literature from the College Board’s AP curriculum for African American studies hit close to the Commonwealth. Kentucky native bell hooks authored more than 30 books on a range of topics, including Black feminism, race, sexuality and how to teach critical thinking.
WKYT 27
One seriously injured in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Lexington. Police say it happened around 8:30 Monday morning on New Circle Road past Harrodsburg Road. They say a car hit the median and flipped onto the inner loop. The driver was thrown from the vehicle. They...
WKYT 27
Suspected thief arrested after being held at gunpoint by employee of Ky. towing company
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An employee at a Towing company in Scott County held a suspected thief at gunpoint, according to an arrest citation. Deputies arrested Brent Dillon early this morning. They say he was trying to steal catalytic converters and gas from Clark’s Towing. An employee caught him...
WKYT 27
Impeachment to move forward against Ky. prosecutor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The House Impeachment Committee voted to adopt articles of impeachment against Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy. Goldy is accused of doing favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos of her. Goldy is the commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan Counties....
WKYT 27
Police: Woman in custody after driving car into home, leading police on chase
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is in custody after a police chase ended off of Newtown Pike. Lexington police say they were called to the 2300 block of Lonan Court at 4:15 p.m. for a domestic violence incident involving a weapon. They say they were unable to make contact with anyone at the residence and learned that the victim had fled the area.
WKYT 27
Lexington man dead after being hit by car
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is dead after he was hit by a car. State troopers say Jordan Wilkinson was walking on U.S. 127 in Lincoln County when he was hit by a car around 8 p.m. Monday. Crews rushed him to the hospital, where the Boyle...
WKYT 27
Police investigating serious crash on Royster road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a serious crash that happened off Winchester Road Tuesday. Police say one car was involved. We are still working to learn details about what happened in the crash.
Comments / 0