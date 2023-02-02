ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Good Question: are discount postage stamps counterfeit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you are planning on buying stamps online, you may be a little suspicious of some of the deals out there. For today’s Good Question, Don asks: are discount postage stamps counterfeit?. According to U.S. postal inspectors, there’s a good chance stamps bought at a...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Downtown Restaurants Are Feeling the Effects of Parking Rate Increases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just over a month ago, the Lexington Fayette County Parking Authority implemented the first parking meter rate increase since 2019, along with the first meter enforcement hour change since 2008. The move frustrated business owners and their employees, and it led LexPark to call a special meeting in December; where they made some revisions to their new rules.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

County by County, Pt. 1 (2/7/2023)

The situation happened near Coldstream Park. WATCH | Suspect in custody after large police presence on Newtown Pike. A suspect is in custody after a large police presence on Newtown Pike.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Other central Kentucky cities adopting FLOCK camera program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington says FLOCK cameras have proven beneficial, now another central Kentucky community has adopted the tool. In the last month, the City of Versailles installed 20 cameras throughout the city. “It was really already on the chief’s radar,” said Mayor Brian Traugott. “When...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Results of Madison Co. wet/dry vote petition up in the air

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The potential for a county-wide alcohol sales vote in Madison County remains up in the air as signatures are being counted and verified. Attorney Wesley Browne, who is an organizer of the drive to hold a vote along with the May primary, says he is still waiting for County Clerk Kenny Barger’s office to determine if organizers turned in enough qualified signatures to trigger the special election.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
WINCHESTER, KY
WKYT 27

Popular Lexington restaurant back open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is finally back open. Ramsey’s Diner in Andover reopened on Monday. The restaurant closed on Christmas Eve after the severe cold in December caused its water pipes to burst. After more than six weeks of working to rebuild, the Lexington Fayette...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

FCPS rolls out new classroom on wheels

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools launched their new classroom on wheels Monday morning. School officials say that bringing the classroom to the student can help engage learners who may never have gotten the chance. “When we really think about how to reach out to families, it’s to...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Grandmother identifies Lexington’s first homicide victim of 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have confirmed the city’s first homicide of 2023. They say they found a man shot inside a vehicle on Toner Street near the Dunbar Community Center just before 7 p.m. Monday night. The victim died at the scene. His grandmother, Andre Maxberry, first...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

2nd person charged in connection with Lexington fraud case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A second person has been charged in connection with a scheme to defraud Lexington out of nearly four million dollars. According to court documents, Nana Amuah is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Investigators allege Amuah convinced and instructed...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. author’s books being removed from AP course curriculum

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - The national discussion of removing certain literature from the College Board’s AP curriculum for African American studies hit close to the Commonwealth. Kentucky native bell hooks authored more than 30 books on a range of topics, including Black feminism, race, sexuality and how to teach critical thinking.
BEREA, KY
WKYT 27

One seriously injured in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Lexington. Police say it happened around 8:30 Monday morning on New Circle Road past Harrodsburg Road. They say a car hit the median and flipped onto the inner loop. The driver was thrown from the vehicle. They...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Impeachment to move forward against Ky. prosecutor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The House Impeachment Committee voted to adopt articles of impeachment against Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy. Goldy is accused of doing favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos of her. Goldy is the commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan Counties....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Police: Woman in custody after driving car into home, leading police on chase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is in custody after a police chase ended off of Newtown Pike. Lexington police say they were called to the 2300 block of Lonan Court at 4:15 p.m. for a domestic violence incident involving a weapon. They say they were unable to make contact with anyone at the residence and learned that the victim had fled the area.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington man dead after being hit by car

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is dead after he was hit by a car. State troopers say Jordan Wilkinson was walking on U.S. 127 in Lincoln County when he was hit by a car around 8 p.m. Monday. Crews rushed him to the hospital, where the Boyle...
LEXINGTON, KY

