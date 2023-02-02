ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Multiple Midwest Stores

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it is closing 8 stores across 30 states, including multiple in the midwest. Previously, the company planned to close 150 of its lowest-performing stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond has been struggling to pay its bills. Yesterday (February 1), the retailer missed its $28 million interest payments on $1 billion in bonds. Now, the company has a 30-day grace period to make the payment or it risks defaulting. However, the company is expected to file for bankruptcy in the coming weeks.

Here is the complete list of the 87 closures:

  1. 6850 US Highway 90 Anchor D in Daphne, Alabama
  2. 4122 McCain Blvd. in North Little Rock, Arkansas
  3. 1834 South Signal Butte Road in Mesa, Arizona
  4. 1905 Calle Barcelona Suite 100 in Carlsbad, California
  5. 10822 Jefferson Blvd. in Culver City, California
  6. 2385 Iron Point Road. in Folsom, California
  7. 1405 East Gladstone Street in Glendora, California
  8. 14351 Hindry Avenue in Hawthorne, California
  9. 72459 Highway 111 in Palm Desert, California
  10. 10537 4S Commons Drive, Suite 170, in San Diego, California
  11. 165 S. Las Posas Road in San Marcos, California
  12. 1865 North Campus Avenue, Building #15 in Upland, California
  13. 3125 South Mooney Blvd. in Visalia, California
  14. 1605 Fall River Drive in Loveland, Colorado
  15. 16531 Washington Street in Thornton, Colorado
  16. 20 Hazard Avenue in Enfield, Connecticut
  17. 2260 Kings Highway in Fairfield, Connecticut
  18. 835 Queen Street in Southington, Connecticut
  19. 1065 Silas Deane Highway in Weathersfield, Connecticut
  20. 2239 East Semoran Blvd in Apopka, Florida
  21. 20560 State Road 7 in Boca Raton, Florida
  22. 371 North Congress Ave. in Boynton Beach, Florida
  23. 320 Brandon Town Center Dr. in Brandon, Florida
  24. 4631 North University Dr. in Coral Springs, Florida
  25. 14824 South Military Trail in Delray Beach, Florida
  26. 1460 West 49th St. in Hialeah, Florida
  27. 6001 24 Argyle Forest Blvd in Jacksonville, Florida
  28. 3221 City Station Drive, Suite 125 in Jacksonville, Florida
  29. 397 North Alafaya Trail in Orlando, Florida
  30. 540 North State Road 7 in Royal Palm Beach, Florida
  31. 1 Buckhead Loop in Atlanta, Georgia
  32. 3615 South Federal Way in Boise, Idaho
  33. 9650 South Ridgeland Avenue in Chicago Ridge, Illinois
  34. 5786 Northwest Highway in Crystal Lake, Illinois
  35. 215 Harlem Avenue in Forest Park, Illinois
  36. 1584 South Randall Rd. in Geneva, Illinois
  37. 3232 Lake Ave., Suite 125 in Wilmette, Illinois
  38. 2515 Corridor Way Suite 5 in Coralville, Iowa
  39. 15335 West 119th Street in Olathe, Kansas
  40. 4350 Summit Plaza Drive in Louisville, Kentucky
  41. 200 Harker Place, Suite 200 in Annapolis, Maryland
  42. 12641 Ocean Gateway Suite 240 in Ocean City, Maryland
  43. 200 Clifton Blvd in Westminster, Maryland
  44. 3 Abbott Park in Burlington, Massachusetts
  45. 820 Providence Highway in Dedham, Massachusetts
  46. 458 State Road, Rt 6, Suite 100 in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts
  47. 665 Merrill Road in Pittsfield, Massachusetts
  48. 600 South Street West, Suite 13 in Raynham, Massachusetts
  49. 7961 Southtown Center in Bloomington, Minnesota
  50. 10770 Sunset Hills Plaza in St. Louis, Missouri
  51. 155 Promenade Blvd. in Bridgewater, New Jersey
  52. 276 Route 202/31 in Flemington, New Jersey
  53. 1160 Route 23 North in Kinnelon, New Jersey
  54. 1121 Highway 34, Suite A in Matawan, New Jersey
  55. 190 Hamilton Commons in Mays Landing, New Jersey
  56. 8 Centerton Road in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey
  57. 5131 Sunrise Highway in Bohemia, New York
  58. 850 Third Avenue in Brooklyn, New York
  59. 459 Gateway Drive in Brooklyn, New York
  60. 72 15 25th Avenue in East Elmhurst, New York
  61. 251 East Main Street in Elmsford, New York
  62. 1490 Union Turnpike in New Hyde Park, New York
  63. 2020 South Road, Suite 3 in Poughkeepsie, New York
  64. 3064 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs, New York
  65. 1455 East Lasalle Drive in Bismarck, North Dakota
  66. 3750 Easton Market in Columbus, Ohio
  67. 1700 Oxford Drive in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania
  68. 3739 William Penn Highway in Monroeville, Pennsylvania
  69. 1261 Knapp Road in North Wales, Pennsylvania
  70. 160 Quinn Drive in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  71. 205 West Blackstock Road in Spartanburg, South Carolina
  72. 5523 Highway 153, Suite 112 in Hixson, Tennessee
  73. 870 South White Station Road in Memphis, Tennessee
  74. 420 East FM 3040 Suite 300 in Lewisville, Texas
  75. 6400 West Plano Parkway, Suite 125 in Plano, Texas
  76. 2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple, Texas
  77. 1678 West Redstone Center Drive in Park City, Utah
  78. 1324 Greenbrier Parkway in Chesapeake, Virginia
  79. 24670 Dulles Landing Dr. Unit 150 in Dulles, Virginia
  80. 12100 Fairfax Towne Center in Fairfax, Virginia
  81. 6642 Loisdale Rd. in Springfield, Virginia
  82. 4900 Monticello Ave, Suite 4 in Williamsburg, Virginia
  83. 2540 South Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester, Virginia
  84. 7809B Vancouver Plaza Dr #102 in Vancouver, Washington
  85. 1630 West Poplar Street in Walla Walla, Washington
  86. 395 Target Way in Morgantown, West Virginia
  87. 3575 Rib Mountain Drive in Wausau, Wisconsin

2K+
Post
852K+
Views
