cpapracticeadvisor.com
Illinois CPA Society Accepting Scholarship Applications
In a continued effort to provide valuable resources to accounting students and increase the pipeline of future certified public accountants (CPAs), the Illinois CPA Society and CPA Endowment Fund of Illinois are now accepting applications for more than 40 scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $4,000 each that will be awarded for the 2023-2024 academic year.
cpapracticeadvisor.com
IRS Working on 1099 Guidance for Middle Class Tax Refund in California
Tax filers in California who got a Middle Class Tax Refund and a corresponding 1099 form should wait to file their federal tax returns, the IRS said last Friday. The IRS, now two weeks into tax season, issued a statement Feb. 3 saying it is working on guidance for tax preparers and at-home filers.
cpapracticeadvisor.com
Shell Shock: High Egg Prices Have Cities Allowing Backyard Chickens
For five years, a woman known as the Chicken Lady of South Jersey urged local officials in Haddon Township, New Jersey, to allow her and other residents to keep chickens in their backyards. She eventually won them over — but that was just the beginning. The woman, Gwenne Baile,...
