Illinois CPA Society Accepting Scholarship Applications

In a continued effort to provide valuable resources to accounting students and increase the pipeline of future certified public accountants (CPAs), the Illinois CPA Society and CPA Endowment Fund of Illinois are now accepting applications for more than 40 scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $4,000 each that will be awarded for the 2023-2024 academic year.
ILLINOIS STATE

