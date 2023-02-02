As Black History Month gets underway, the accomplishments of legendary Black fashion designer Ann Lowe are being highlighted by The Ohio State University College of Education and Human Ecology’s (EHE) Historic Costumes and Textiles Collection. Widely regarded as the first nationally recognized Black American couturier, Lowe is also the subject of a new book and a recent presentation and upcoming exhibit at the National First Ladies’ Library in Canton.

