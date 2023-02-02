ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Engaged Scholars: Harvey Miller

Engaged Scholars is a series highlighting Ohio State faculty who have made an impact in our communities through their community-engaged research and teaching. Bob and Mary Reusche Chair in Geographic Information Science, Professor of Geography and Director of the Center for Urban and Regional Analysis. College of Arts and Sciences/Geography.
Bringing purpose to problems: Tyree Pollard (MBA ’16)

Meet Tyree Pollard (MBA ’16), director of attendance at Columbus City Schools, and a member of the first BRIGHT New Leaders for Ohio Schools cohort. In a few sentences, describe your current position, roles and responsibilities. As director of attendance, which is under Columbus City Schools’ Department of Equity,...
Ann Lowe, first Black fashion designer, immortalized in Ohio State collection

As Black History Month gets underway, the accomplishments of legendary Black fashion designer Ann Lowe are being highlighted by The Ohio State University College of Education and Human Ecology’s (EHE) Historic Costumes and Textiles Collection. Widely regarded as the first nationally recognized Black American couturier, Lowe is also the subject of a new book and a recent presentation and upcoming exhibit at the National First Ladies’ Library in Canton.
