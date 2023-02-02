Read full article on original website
Increasingly, the consumption of chemically-altered vegetable oils is being linked to disease due to their high levels of omega-6 fatty acids. To combat this health risk, experts recommend getting more omega-3s through daily diet choices that can balance out these potentially dangerous fat sources.
NextChem acquires continuous chemical-recycling process from Biorenova
Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. (Milan, Italy) announced that its subsidiary NextChem S.p.A. has signed an agreement with Biorenova S.p.A. to acquire, scale up and industrialize the proprietary CatC technology, a continuous chemical recycling process to recover monomers (building blocks for the plastic value chain) with ultra-high levels of purity from sorted plastic waste, particularly Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA, commonly plexiglass). NextChem intends to scale up CatC’s industrialization in the plexiglass market, while progressively expanding its application to other value-added plastics, as this technology could also be suitable for the depolymerization of polystyrene, a largely used plastic with numerous industrial applications from food packaging to electronics and automotive, among others. Moreover, a further optimization of the technology could allow to address the even larger polyolefins market.
KBR technology selected for green ammonia project in Chile
KBR, Inc. (Houston) announced that its green ammonia technology, K-GreeN, has been selected by Enaex, S.A. for its innovative HyEx green ammonia project in Chile. The HyEx project will demonstrate operational stability of production of green ammonia using renewable energy from photovoltaic power plants. Toyo Engineering Corporation will undertake front-end engineering and design (FEED) work based on KBR’s world-leading proprietary technology and basic engineering design.
Linde to invest $1.8 billion to supply clean hydrogen to OCI’s blue ammonia project on the U.S. Gulf Coast
Linde plc (Guildford, U.K.) announced that it has signed a long-term agreement to supply clean hydrogen and other industrial gases to OCI N.V.’s (Amsterdam, the Netherlands) new world-scale blue ammonia plant in Beaumont, Texas. Linde will build, own and operate an on-site complex which will include autothermal reforming with...
