Folks strolling along Sixth Avenue between 42nd Street and 59th Street might have noticed a series of new medallions hanging off area lampposts this past week. The decorations depict the emblems of each nation and territory in the Western hemisphere and, believe it or not, they were first displayed back in 1959. However, after years spent surviving New York City's pretty unpredictable weather patterns, most of the medallions had fallen into disrepair with only 18 of the original 300 still standing. The city decided to fix the issue last fall, when Ydanis Rodriguez, the commissioner of the Department of Transportation, announced the official creation of new medallions to replace corroded ones and others that were removed.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO