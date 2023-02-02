ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A beautiful new park is opening under the Manhattan part of the Brooklyn Bridge

New Yorkers will soon have a new green space to frolic around: Gotham Park, right under the Manhattan end of the Brooklyn Bridge. Hopefully scheduled to break ground this upcoming spring, the endeavor is a partnership between The Skatepark Project, which is professional skateboarder Tony Hawk’s organization, and Brooklyn Bridge Manhattan. As a matter of fact, phase one of the project includes the restoration of the Brooklyn Banks skate park, the iconic local skateboarding destination that closed in 2010 to be used for the construction of the bridge, and the rebuilding of on-site community basketball courts.
How to get tickets to the Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour 2023 in NYC

Our queen Beyoncé just announced dates for her upcoming “Renaissance” world tour—her first tour in over six years, so you know it’ll be one for the books!. The tour, which stops in 40 cities from Stockholm to New Orleans between May and September, is highly anticipated after the release of “Renaissance,” featuring hits like “Break My Soul,” “Summer Renaissance” and “Alien Superstar.”
Is the ‘virtual bathroom attendant’ at Rockefeller Center a sign of things to come?

This might put a smile on your face: a “bathroom attendant of the future” called “SOS” just took up residence inside all public restrooms at Rockefeller Center. More of a vending machine than a robot, SOS dispenses wellness products developed by on-trend brands, including always-free menstrual care products. You’ll also be able to purchase sunscreen, pimple patches, deodorants and more from the no-contact and no-cash “attendant.” Who even needs Duane Reade these days?
USA Diario

Snowstorm could hit New York City

A snowstorm could hit New York soon, despite the lack of snow in the city so far. Historical weather records show that the worst snowstorms have hit the city in late February and March. So recalls the U.S. National Weather Service, and the AccuWeather system.
New York State wants to ban ‘dangerous’ people in NYC subways

New York has been grappling with how to make the subways safer for everyone, after a seeming increase in headlines about pushings, assaults and other violent acts. Now, New York State is talking about making it possible for judges to ban people who have been convicted of assault or unlawful sexual conduct against passengers, customers or MTA employees. This new idea is part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s proposed New York State Budget and is argued within a memo that it is necessary to implement because it promotes safety and increased ridership in the MTA system.
These country-specific medallions have been installed all over Sixth Avenue

Folks strolling along Sixth Avenue between 42nd Street and 59th Street might have noticed a series of new medallions hanging off area lampposts this past week. The decorations depict the emblems of each nation and territory in the Western hemisphere and, believe it or not, they were first displayed back in 1959. However, after years spent surviving New York City's pretty unpredictable weather patterns, most of the medallions had fallen into disrepair with only 18 of the original 300 still standing. The city decided to fix the issue last fall, when Ydanis Rodriguez, the commissioner of the Department of Transportation, announced the official creation of new medallions to replace corroded ones and others that were removed.
The former Carolines on Broadway will be transformed into a ping-pong bar co-founded by Susan Sarandon

News about the official closing of iconic comedy club Carolines on Broadway really saddened New Yorkers but we’re pretty excited about recent developments regarding the space. According to the New York Post, the destination will now be the home of Spin NYC Times Square, the ping-pong social club that was co-founded by actress Susan Sarandon and already operates a 14,000-square-foot outpost in the Flatiron.
Two dolphins were seen in NYC waters this week

All this time later after the pandemic and nature is still healing. On Wednesday, two common dolphins were spotted in Whale Creek, a body of water adjacent to Newtown Creek and the Newtown Creek Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility, near Greenpoint. The Newtown Creek Alliance posted the news on its Instagram,...
