A beautiful new park is opening under the Manhattan part of the Brooklyn Bridge
New Yorkers will soon have a new green space to frolic around: Gotham Park, right under the Manhattan end of the Brooklyn Bridge. Hopefully scheduled to break ground this upcoming spring, the endeavor is a partnership between The Skatepark Project, which is professional skateboarder Tony Hawk’s organization, and Brooklyn Bridge Manhattan. As a matter of fact, phase one of the project includes the restoration of the Brooklyn Banks skate park, the iconic local skateboarding destination that closed in 2010 to be used for the construction of the bridge, and the rebuilding of on-site community basketball courts.
The Holland Tunnel to New Jersey will be closed every night for the next three years
Hurricane Sandy happened over a decade ago, but related disruptions to daily life have yet to end as Port Authority of New York and New Jersey just announced that the New Jersey-bound portion of the Holland Tunnel will be closed to overnight traffic starting February 5 through 2025 in an effort to fix the issues caused by the legendary storm.
How to get tickets to the Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour 2023 in NYC
Our queen Beyoncé just announced dates for her upcoming “Renaissance” world tour—her first tour in over six years, so you know it’ll be one for the books!. The tour, which stops in 40 cities from Stockholm to New Orleans between May and September, is highly anticipated after the release of “Renaissance,” featuring hits like “Break My Soul,” “Summer Renaissance” and “Alien Superstar.”
Is the ‘virtual bathroom attendant’ at Rockefeller Center a sign of things to come?
This might put a smile on your face: a “bathroom attendant of the future” called “SOS” just took up residence inside all public restrooms at Rockefeller Center. More of a vending machine than a robot, SOS dispenses wellness products developed by on-trend brands, including always-free menstrual care products. You’ll also be able to purchase sunscreen, pimple patches, deodorants and more from the no-contact and no-cash “attendant.” Who even needs Duane Reade these days?
These walking tours show the 'forbidden' parts of NYC you won’t find in a guidebook
On a typical tour of Manhattan, the big tourist attractions—Times Square, the Empire State Building, Central Park—get all the attention. But on these new walking tours by a local author, you'll see fascinating historical sites that you won't find in a typical guidebook. K. Krombie's Purefinder tours, "Death...
Snowstorm could hit New York City
A snowstorm could hit New York soon, despite the lack of snow in the city so far. Historical weather records show that the worst snowstorms have hit the city in late February and March. So recalls the U.S. National Weather Service, and the AccuWeather system.
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
This NYC museum is revealed to be America’s most loved landmark
Every city has its must-see landmarks. When people come to New York City, for example, the Empire State Building and Central Park are often on the to-do list. According to Travelbag, there are two places in NYC that are the most loved and are some of the highest-rated attractions in the entire U.S.
New York State wants to ban ‘dangerous’ people in NYC subways
New York has been grappling with how to make the subways safer for everyone, after a seeming increase in headlines about pushings, assaults and other violent acts. Now, New York State is talking about making it possible for judges to ban people who have been convicted of assault or unlawful sexual conduct against passengers, customers or MTA employees. This new idea is part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s proposed New York State Budget and is argued within a memo that it is necessary to implement because it promotes safety and increased ridership in the MTA system.
These country-specific medallions have been installed all over Sixth Avenue
Folks strolling along Sixth Avenue between 42nd Street and 59th Street might have noticed a series of new medallions hanging off area lampposts this past week. The decorations depict the emblems of each nation and territory in the Western hemisphere and, believe it or not, they were first displayed back in 1959. However, after years spent surviving New York City's pretty unpredictable weather patterns, most of the medallions had fallen into disrepair with only 18 of the original 300 still standing. The city decided to fix the issue last fall, when Ydanis Rodriguez, the commissioner of the Department of Transportation, announced the official creation of new medallions to replace corroded ones and others that were removed.
Tolls between NYC and New Jersey have just increased
Another day, another toll hike—this one affecting commuters in New York and New Jersey. Citing inflation as the main culprit, the Port Authority approved fair increases at select crossings last month and the changes just went into effect this past weekend. Overall, drivers will be charged an extra dollar...
The former Carolines on Broadway will be transformed into a ping-pong bar co-founded by Susan Sarandon
News about the official closing of iconic comedy club Carolines on Broadway really saddened New Yorkers but we’re pretty excited about recent developments regarding the space. According to the New York Post, the destination will now be the home of Spin NYC Times Square, the ping-pong social club that was co-founded by actress Susan Sarandon and already operates a 14,000-square-foot outpost in the Flatiron.
This beautiful mosaic of a clock from the old Penn Station is now at the 34th Street station entrance
We can't believe we're saying this... but Penn Station just got more beautiful, thanks to the installation of a new permanent artwork by Diana Al-Hadid inspired by Alfred Eisenstadt's iconic 1943 photograph of the famous clock that used to hang at the entrance of the original transportation hub. The Metropolitan...
How to get tickets to the Madonna concert at Madison Square Garden this summer
Ladies and gentlemen, the reigning queen of music, Madonna, is officially going on tour. The star nearly "broke the Internet" when she announced her 12th concert tour, dubbed Celebration, yesterday, during which she will perform some of the greatest and most recognizable hits from her four-decades-long career. The 35-date run...
See renderings of the gorgeous new public park opening on the Red Hook waterfront
Last year, architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) announced the construction of a massive new movie studio backed by Robert De Niro set to open in Queens sometime this year. The company is now also designing another 330,000-square-foot production facility on the waterfront in Red Hook, Brooklyn, that will include...
Beware: a polar vortex is quickly approaching New York
Yesterday, it was basically spring in New York. Today, though, we're here to warn you that a freezing polar vortex is heading our way. Yes, we're just as confused about the drop in temperature as you are. Even more specifically, according to the National Weather Service, today's highs will reach...
We're now in the fourth longest snow-free stretch in NYC history
If you're dreaming of snowy days, well ... keep dreaming. Or maybe try a winter getaway from NYC because the city is experiencing a long, snow-free stretch. In fact, we're in the midst of the fourth-longest snow-free streak since record-keeping began, according to New York Metro Weather. Today marks the 314th consecutive day without measurable snowfall in NYC.
NYC is home to one of the ugliest buildings in the U.S., a study says
You can’t hide an ugly building. That’s what Buildworld, a building supply website, says in its recent report of the world’s ugliest buildings. The bold article titled “Global Eyesores” calls out one NYC structure as one of the worst offenders in the United States. Buildworld...
The iconic Titanic Memorial Lighthouse by the Seaport is getting restored
Did you know that a monument honoring those who perished on the Titanic, the British passenger liner that tragically sank back in 1912 after hitting an iceberg, was built in New York City’s Seaport District back in 1913?. Over a century after it was first erected, the 60-foot-tall Titanic...
Two dolphins were seen in NYC waters this week
All this time later after the pandemic and nature is still healing. On Wednesday, two common dolphins were spotted in Whale Creek, a body of water adjacent to Newtown Creek and the Newtown Creek Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility, near Greenpoint. The Newtown Creek Alliance posted the news on its Instagram,...
