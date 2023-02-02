ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

19-year-old mall security guard attacked at Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teenage security guard was attacked yesterday on Monday, February 6 at the food court in Destiny USA. The Syracuse Police Department’s Officers responded to the assault complaint around 8:38 p.m. at Destiny USA on 1 Destiny USA Drive in Syracuse. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, a 19-year-old […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

18-year-old arrested in December Homicide in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An arrest has been made in the homicide of 19-year-old Mikere Rondinello who was killed on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022. The Syracuse Police Department has arrested 18-year-old Quess Williams of Syracuse for shooting and killing Rondinello at 634 Richmond Avenue. On December 24, around 8:51 p.m. Syracuse Police officers responded […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

1 of 2 brothers charged in fatal Oneonta stabbing pleads guilty

ONEONTA, N.Y. – One of two brothers accused of stabbing a man to death in Oneonta last year pleaded guilty in Otsego County Court on Monday. Kaleb O’Neill, 24, was killed on May 31 in an alley off Dietz Street. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
ONEONTA, NY
WKTV

Utica police still searching for person of interest in January shooting on Oneida Street

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are searching for an individual they would like to question about a shooting on Oneida Street last month. Just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 10, a man was shot in the arm and leg on Oneida Street near Clinton Place. By the time officers arrived at the scene, the victim and suspect were gone, but they did find several spent shell casings in a driveway.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

1 of 2 brothers accused in an Oneonta murder has pleaded guilty

Terry DeCutler pleaded guilty to murder and is expected to be sentenced to 20 years to life in prison. 1 of 2 brothers charged in fatal Oneonta stabbing pleads guilty. One of two brothers accused of stabbing a man to death in Oneonta last year pleaded guilty in Otsego County Court on Monday.
ONEONTA, NY
localsyr.com

Victim was hit by his own vehicle on I-81 North

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 8:53 a.m. on February 7, Syracuse Police Officers responded to a vehicle accident with injuries that took place at the Calthrop Avenue on-ramp to I-81 North. During the investigation, SPD found that a 49-year-old man victim, from Syracuse, was driving his 2009 Ford Van,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Oneida County inmate charged after incident

TOWN OF ORISKANY, N.Y. – An inmate at the Oneida County Correctional Facility is facing several charges after he assaulted an corrections officer. According to Sheriff Robert Maciol, corrections officers entered the cell of Inmate Melvin Cruz-Raison to escort him to the medical unit. When they entered the cell Cruz-Raison attacked the officers and was able to grab the Taser of one of the officer’s holster and he pointed it at the officers.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

Utica police capture wanted homeless bank robber

UTICA, NY – A man wanted for a bank robbery on Friday was captured by police and U.S. Marshals the following day. According to the Utica Police Department, a robbery hold-up alarm was reported at approximately 9:30 AM on Friday at the downtown branch of Adirondack Bank. Upon arrival, bank employees informed officers that a male had entered the business and passed a note demanding money to the teller. Following the transfer of the money to the suspect, the suspect fled eastbound on Elizabeth Street. The suspect then boarded a CENTRO bus to Sangertown Square Mall. Upon arriving at the The post Utica police capture wanted homeless bank robber appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Sheriff’s arrest blotter Jan. 30-Feb. 5

Deputies arrested Mark A. Macera, 69, Cazenovia and charged him with second-degree sexual abuse and acting in a manner injurious to a child. Deputies arrested Timmy R. Stevens, 58, Oneida and charged him with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and operating a motor vehicle while impaired. Jan. 31.
ONEIDA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

I-81 North in Syracuse reopened after crash

UPDATE: Syracuse Police have said that all lanes have been re-opened. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — I-81 Northbound before Exit 18 (Harrison Street/Adams Street) is closed due to a crash with injuries, according to NY Alert. The crash was near the Brighton Avenue exit. Syracuse Police will be directing traffic South to I-481 North. I-81 has […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Owner of Shaheen Shoe Store in Utica dies at 89

UTICA, N.Y. – The co-owner of a shoe store that’s been in the Utica community for several decades sadly passed away last week at his Florida home. He was 89. Eli A. Shaheen had worked at the family business, Shaheen’s Shoes, since he was 14 years old. He and his cousin, George Shaheen, operated the business as partners for 71 years.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica burglary suspect turns himself in to police

UTICA, N.Y. – A suspect in a burglary investigation turned himself in on Friday following an alleged break-in in downtown Utica the day before. Police were called to 110 Genesee St. around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday after someone reported that a man, who they were familiar with, had kicked in the door to their apartment and threatened them. The victim also claims the burglar stole a cell phone before leaving the apartment.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Arrest made in Adirondack Bank robbery

Utica, N.Y.-- Utica Police have arrested a man in connection with Friday morning's robbery at the Adirondack Bank on Genesee Street. 37-Year-Old Joseph Thompson is accused of entering the bank around 9:30 AM Friday and passing a note to the teller demanding money. Utica Police say Thompson fled the bank on Elizabeth Street and boarded a bus to the Sangertown Square Mall at the CENTRO Hub. When he arrived at the mall, police say surveillance video shows Thompson being picked up by an unknown person driving a white SUV.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Man slashed in face outside Utica Price Chopper; suspect charged

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a suspect has been charged after a man was slashed in the face with a knife at the Price Chopper on Genesee Street in South Utica last month. On Jan. 25, police were called to the store for an assault investigation. The victim told police that a man with whom he had previously had negative interactions pulled out a knife and started threatening him in front of the store. The victim claims the man cut him on the face before fleeing the scene.
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy