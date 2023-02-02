HBO’s The Last of Us takes Joel and Ellie — and the show’s viewers — to Kansas City, Missouri in its fourth episode, adapting the game’s Pittsburgh storyline to fit the new location. If you’ve played the games, you know that Pittsburgh’s bad guys are called the Hunters, a largely faceless group that provides bullet fodder for the player to run up against. They’re tough and iconic, with the massive “RUN” plow, but that’s just about as much depth as they’re given. HBO’s The Last of Us changes that, giving the faction a face and new motivations.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO