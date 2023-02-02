Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
HBO’s The Last of Us brought in a fan-favorite game character in a different way
HBO’s The Last of Us ends its fourth episode with a cliffhanger — Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal) waking up to guns in their face, one of which is being held by a child with a drawn-on, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-style eye mask. It’s a continuation...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Carrie Underwood Goes Wild In Denim Short Shorts And Oh-So-Much Fringe On The Stage For ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour
After a brief break, Carrie Underwood is back on the road for the second leg of her highly-acclaimed Denim & Rhinestones tour. And that means her on-stage wardrobe is back too, as she is exciting fans with more spectacular pieces featuring a larg...
Polygon
HBO’s The Last of Us debuts its new character, Kathleen, in episode 4
HBO’s The Last of Us takes Joel and Ellie — and the show’s viewers — to Kansas City, Missouri in its fourth episode, adapting the game’s Pittsburgh storyline to fit the new location. If you’ve played the games, you know that Pittsburgh’s bad guys are called the Hunters, a largely faceless group that provides bullet fodder for the player to run up against. They’re tough and iconic, with the massive “RUN” plow, but that’s just about as much depth as they’re given. HBO’s The Last of Us changes that, giving the faction a face and new motivations.
Polygon
Saturday Night Live imagines a grimdark HBO Mario Kart with Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal’s guest appearance on the latest Saturday Night Live gave the show a perfect opportunity to spoof the grim, dystopian tone of The Last of Us — as well as the checkered history of video game adaptations — by imagining a world in which HBO brought the same “prestige dystopian drama” approach to an adaptation of Mario Kart.
Polygon
How to get The Witcher’s Geralt skin in Fortnite
The Witcher’s Geralt is the mid-season Battle Pass skin for Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 1. Similar to the likes of Indiana Jones and Wolverine from previous seasons, Geralt debuts halfway through the season exclusively for Battle Pass owners. Unlocking these skins requires you complete a number of challenges,...
Polygon
The Last of Us is held together by dad jokes, just like it should be
You’ve probably heard the joke “Why did the scarecrow earn a medal? Because he was outstanding in his field.” But The Last of Us’ Ellie (Bella Ramsey) never has. When she pulls it seemingly at random from her book of puns, she is trying to spring it on Joel (Pedro Pascal), looking to elicit a final eye roll before they go to sleep. When he instead offers up the punchline, she’s both delighted and aghast: “You dick! Did you read this?”
Polygon
The Last of Us episode 5 will air early, out of the way of the Super Bowl
Apologies to anyone who put money on the zombies winning the Super Bowl: HBO has officially moved the premiere date for the fifth episode of The Last of Us. Episode 5 will be available early on HBO Max and HBO On Demand, starting Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST, instead of splitting the Sunday night slot with the Super Bowl.
Polygon
Can you change your appearance in Hogwarts Legacy?
When you first start Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll be presented with the character creator that has a lot of possible customizations for your witch or wizard. You can change your face, hair, complexion, gender, and, of course, scars. You can change most of your appearance fairly early on in Hogwarts Legacy after you arrive in Hogsmeade, but you can’t change everything! Continue reading to learn more about what you can and can’t change about your character’s appearance.
Polygon
The best actual play podcasts that don’t use D&D
Actual play, in both video and audio forms, has been an enormous part of the current flourishing of tabletop role-playing games. If you know about actual play, you probably know about the powerhouses playing Dungeons & Dragons 5th edition — Critical Role, Dimension 20, The Adventure Zone — that have served as rocket fuel for D&D’s cultural footprint.
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Pidgey be shiny?
For Feb. 7, 2023, Pidgey will be in the spotlight in Pokémon Go, and you’ll get double XP for evolving Pokémon. And yes, Pidgey can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. Pidgeot, the evolution of Pidgey, has a Mega Evolution — and it’s strong, as one of the strongest flying-type Pokémon in the entire game. This alone makes Pidgey worth hunting down during this Spotlight Hour. Set up your Mega Pidgeot with Gust and Brave Bird for it to do some serious damage. To learn Gust, you’ll need to use an Elite Fast TM, as it’s a legacy move.
Polygon
How to link your Harry Potter Fan Club and WB Games accounts in Hogwarts Legacy
It’s worth linking your Harry Potter Fan Club and WB Games accounts for a more personalized Hogwarts Legacy experience. This involves a couple of quizzes to find which Hogwarts house you belong to and the right wand for you. Though you can do this in the game, connecting your accounts ahead of time means you can get the ball rolling now.
Polygon
D&D’s OGL controversy turbocharges sales of virtually every other tabletop RPG
Dungeons & Dragons has long been synonymous with role-playing games. Brand awareness has traditionally helped it to the lion’s share of sales, leaving smaller publishers and independent creators to fight over crumbs. All that changed in January when publisher Wizards of the Coast, a subsidiary of game and toy giant Hasbro, attempted to alter its Open Gaming License (also known as the OGL). The effort backfired spectacularly, and its competitors are now reaping the rewards.
Polygon
Is the new Marvel Snap season pass worth it?
Quantumania is more than just a movie. Marvel Snap’s February 2023 season, “Into the Quantum Realm,” is Ant-Man-themed, meant to line up with Disney’s Feb. 17 release of the new Ant-Man and the Wasp film. As with previous Snap seasons, “Into the Quantum Realm” features both...
Polygon
Fantasia nearly sunk Disney animation, but Dumbo helped rescue it
As the Walt Disney Company enters its centenary, marking 100 years as a film studio whose humble Midwestern beginnings didn’t hint at its coming transformation into a pop culture bulwark, it’s important to recall a common thread running through many of Disney’s early animated features. These were daring films that pushed the technological boundaries of their eras — often resulting in instant financial failure. Some of the biggest creative swings at Walt Disney Animation Studios occurred while Walt was alive, and are among the finest examples of animated art. And these films pushed the studio to the financial breaking point.
Polygon
The next generation of Blade comics has big Buffy vibes
It’s been almost eight years since Marvel first announced a book starring the daughter of Blade, the day-walking vampire hunter — and this week, writer Danny Lore and artist Karen S. Darboe finally put her on the page. What caused the delay? Well, back in 2015, superhero comics...
Polygon
Where to watch the Scream movies
There are few horror franchises more influential than the Scream series. First launched in 1996 with the excellent Scream, the meta-comedy slasher franchise from horror master Wes Craven broke box-office records and spawned a host of imitators, very few of which could get even close to Scream’s electric mix of slasher thrills and actually funny self-aware genre commentary.
Polygon
New Nintendo Direct coming Feb. 8
Nintendo will broadcast a new Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday, Feb. 8, promising new details on upcoming Switch games. February’s Nintendo Direct will stream live at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST, on the company’s YouTube channel. Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct showcase will run “roughly” 40 minutes, Nintendo said, and...
Comments / 0