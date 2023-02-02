Read full article on original website
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair
Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Brandi Carlile's Wife And Kids Introduced Her Grammy Performance With An Adorable Tribute
It was an adorable family affair for Brandi Carlile at the 2023 Grammy Awards! For this year’s award show — honoring some of the best in music in the past year — the award show had loved ones introduce those who were performing that night to give the show a more personal feel.
Sister Wives Fans React to Daughter's New Appearance
On February 6, Christine Brown shared a family photo with her daughters and grandchildren while they celebrated the engagement of Gwen. But it was another daughter's appearance that captured the attention of the fans.
Angelina Jolie's Failed Promises to Brad Pitt Revealed
Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, have been engaged in a prolonged dispute and fighting in court ever since their marriage came to a halt. This time, it's about a breach of agreement between the former couple.
Why Kids Like To Undress Their Dolls So Much, According To A Psychologist
Ariela Basson/Scary Mommy; Getty Images, Stocksy, Flickr, Shutterstock. If you’ve ever glanced over at the pile of naked Barbies in the playroom and wondered why on earth all those cute little outfits don’t manage to stay on the dolls they came with, you’re far from alone. Kids manage to make messes out of everything, but you might be curious if there’s some reason why your little one undresses their dolls all. the. time.
Jenna Ortega Reacts To The Death Of The Original Wednesday Addams
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images. Lisa Loring, the television actor who played the first iteration of the young and macabre Wednesday Addams, passed away on Jan. 28 after suffering a stroke at the age of 64. Loring’s daughter Vanessa Foumberg confirmed the news to Variety, explaining that “She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands.”
Drew Barrymore & Savannah Guthrie Have Created Your Kid's New Fave Show
A lot has gone down since 2017. A lot. What has been six years, in reality, has felt like six lifetimes. And while much of it has been sad, tucked into that tumultuous time turned out to be something worth celebrating: Savannah Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim’s No. 1 New York Times bestselling book series, Princesses Wear Pants, first published in 2017, was adapted into a new Netflix animated preschool series called Princess Power. Now, it’s finally here.
Moms Are Entering The Great 'Leave It On The Stairs' Debate
If you live in a two-story house, going up and down the stairs can be exhausting, especially if you’re a parent who’s constantly running after (and cleaning up after) kids. One way to combat the situation is a little trick that many moms stand by: leaving things that need to be ferried up or down on the stairs to be taken up together, by whoever is already headed that way.
‘Telepathic’ Twins Repeatedly Pick The Same Colored Blocks In Fun Video
Twins share a special bond that can’t be replicated elsewhere: they share nine months in the womb together, they grow up together, and they often share a nearly identical set of experiences as kids. It’s no wonder that they are often extremely close — and that they have an extremely deep understanding of one another.
