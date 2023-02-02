TechMix announces the addition of Ezequiel Guzman in the role of swine product technical manager. Guzman's primary role will be to support the TechMix U.S. swine team for each product within the swine product portfolio. He will join field staff on-farm and will also work closely with the TechMix Innovations team—providing input on production challenges and insights on potential novel technologies.

IOWA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO