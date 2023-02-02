Read full article on original website
Related
nationalhogfarmer.com
Guzman joins TechMix swine team
TechMix announces the addition of Ezequiel Guzman in the role of swine product technical manager. Guzman's primary role will be to support the TechMix U.S. swine team for each product within the swine product portfolio. He will join field staff on-farm and will also work closely with the TechMix Innovations team—providing input on production challenges and insights on potential novel technologies.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Simon Liu named ARS administrator
USDA has tabbed Simon Liu to be administrator of the Agricultural Research Service. He had been serving as the acting administrator since June 2022 before being officially named to the role on Jan. 4. USDA Under Secretary for Research, Education, and Economics and Chief Scientist Chavonda Jacobs-Young says Liu’s experience,...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Key findings regarding post-weaning mortality
Wean-to-finish mortality in swine operations is greatly affected by birth-to-market factors related to productivity, infectious diseases, herd immunity, management and environmental factors (Gebdhardt et al., 2020). A common practice in the swine industry is to collect data from multiple sources and areas related to swine W2F mortality (Banhazi and Black, 2009; Piñeiro et al., 2019). However, these data stream are often stored separately, in different formats, through different software, and utilized sporadically and independently.
Comments / 0