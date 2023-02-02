Read full article on original website
Thom Schilleci
5d ago
there's a reason why there are no Republicans in New Orleans
Hog chaser
5d ago
A city that have lost it's shine! No more "Big Easy".
NOLA.com
Candidate for Covington City Council election bows out after residency challenge
Candidate Jerry Coner will withdraw from the Covington City Council's at-large race after his residency was challenged, he said in court in Tuesday. Coner's withdrawal from the race would mean that incumbent At-large City Council members Rick Smith and Larry Rolling are re-elected to second terms in office without opposition.
fox8live.com
New Orleans newspaper sues to see who has signed Mayor Cantrell recall petition
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans newspaper is suing an organizer of the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell, demanding to be shown the names of those who have signed the petition. The lawsuit was filed last Thursday (Feb. 2) on behalf of Matt Sledge, a reporter with Capital...
NOLA.com
Covington's two at-large incumbents challenge residency of third candidate
One week after former Covington City Council member Jerry Coner jumped into the race for an at-large seat in the March 25 election, his two opponents have challenged his candidacy, saying he doesn't live in the city and provided false information about his address when he qualified. Larry Rolling and...
antigravitymagazine.com
Recall and Response
On oak-lined St. Charles Avenue, a grand estate has its fences adorned with giant banners that read “‘Save’ New Orleans.” This was a response to a number of emerging controversies and national headlines alleging the misuse of taxpayer dollars by Mayor LaToya Cantrell. As Mayor Cantrell accumulated notoriety, citizens also pointed to issues that have persisted around the city for years, including stagnant road projects and staggering gun violence.
fox8live.com
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell allowed family members to use city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment, emails show
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newly obtained emails show New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have crossed an ethical line and possibly violated state law by letting out-of-town family members stay at a city-owned apartment. The French Market Corporation, a city entity whose board is appointed by the mayor, controls the...
NOLA.com
Interim NOPD chief Michelle Woodfork aims to bring in civilian hires, prepares for Carnival
After a year of frosty relations between her predecessor and the City Council, interim New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Michelle Woodfork received a warmer welcome Tuesday as she presented plans to reverse the surge in violent crime and hire more civilians to bolster a depleted force. Woodfork was able to...
fox8live.com
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell’s security detail sometimes outnumbered those policing an entire NOPD district
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office says all residents deserve to feel safe in their community. However, records show that on some days in 2022, Cantrell had more officers assigned to protect her than were on patrol for a 12-hour stretch in the NOPD’s Sixth District, which includes Central City, the Irish Channel and the Garden District.
fox8live.com
NOLATOYA organizers contact the Inspector General of New Orleans to open an investigation on Cantrell’s administration
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOLATOYA organizers Chairman Belden and Vice Chair Eileen Carter of the “No-Latoya” effort to recall Mayor Cantrell, deliver a letter to the Inspector General of New Orleans, requesting he opens an investigation on the mayor and her administration. The letter focuses on the city...
NOLA.com
After three years of crises, Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng wants to 'play offense'
Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng has served in elected office for more than decade, though she admits that sometimes, she still feels naïve about the political maneuverings happening around her. “I’m really not a political animal,” she said, sitting at a conference table in her Elmwood office. “I...
Black-owned schools founded in the wake of Hurricane Katrina
Thousands of African American teachers in New Orleans were laid off after the historic hurricane. Black Education for NOLA (BE NOLA) was created to help bring them back into the classroom.
calcasieu.info
Two From Louisiana Sentenced in Separate Staged Automobile Collision Scheme Cases
Two From Louisiana Sentenced in Separate Staged Automobile Collision Scheme Cases. Louisiana – Two from Louisiana have been sentenced in separate cases involving staged automobile collision schemes. Ashley McGowan (“McGowan”), age 36, was sentenced on February 1, 2023, by U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance to 24 months in...
NOLA.com
New Orleans schools could be missing out on millions in Medicaid reimbursements
New Orleans schools could be leaving millions of dollars in Medicaid funding on the table every year — money that could be used to reimburse schools for school-based mental health services. How much, exactly? The city wants to find out. The New Orleans City Council on Thursday unanimously adopted...
NOLA.com
Krewe du Vieux came for Mayor Cantrell and didn't pull a punch
No politician wakes up the Saturday of Krewe du Vieux, gets out of bed, stretches and says to themselves, "well Self, ya better do some hydrating so you can fully enjoy the political humor of Krewe du Vieux tonight. Really can't wait to see what those scamps have cooked up this year!" Having a thick skin might seem to be a prerequisite for elected office, most really most have but a tissue thin membrane to protect them. And some, who might or might not be living at certain city owned apartment at the moment, even that's a stretch.
Mayor Cantrell may have broken state law mailing out flyers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time since taking office, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration sent out a yearly recap mailer that may have broken state law. Tri-fold pamphlets titled “City of New Orleans 2022 Recap” were mailed to 106,000 New Orleans homes over the past week,...
Cantrell spokesman defends mayor, security detail after TV report questions hours worked
Cantrell’s director of communications Gregory Joseph rebutted a report that claimed Cantrell’s security officers recorded working hours on their time sheets even when they were nowhere near the mayor.
WDSU
Finance report released on the NoLaToya recall campaign
NEW ORLEANS — The finance report on the campaign to recall the mayor of New Orleans has been released. The report covers from Oct. 1, 2022, to Dec. 29, 2022. Over $488,000 was contributed to the campaign in the months. The report shows that Uptown businessman, Rick Farrell, has...
NOLA.com
Young Leadership Council announces class, St. Tammany development board makes moves
-- William Wainwright, chancellor of Northshore Technical Community College, has been named president of the St. Tammany Parish Development District Board. Wainwright has served on the board since 2018. He replaces Marty Mayer as president. Mike Gambrell, senior vice president for commercial banking at Resource Bank, was named vice president...
Mardi Gras in 'Murder Capital': New Orleans residents concerned crime crisis creates 'fear factor'
New Orleans is celebrating Mardi Gras after finishing last year with among the highest number of homicides in the country, finishing 2023 with 277 homicides.
New Orleans Council Says NOPD Can Close Businesses If They Harbor Criminal Activity
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - It seems like everyday media outlets are reporting the ever-increasing number of crimes reported in New Orleans. If you didn't know this, let this sink in; in September 2022 New Orleans was designated as the "murder capital". You can click here to read our colleague Joe Cunningham's story about the designation.
