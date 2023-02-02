ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 21

Thom Schilleci
5d ago

there's a reason why there are no Republicans in New Orleans

Reply(2)
7
Hog chaser
5d ago

A city that have lost it's shine! No more "Big Easy".

Reply
8
 

antigravitymagazine.com

Recall and Response

On oak-lined St. Charles Avenue, a grand estate has its fences adorned with giant banners that read “‘Save’ New Orleans.” This was a response to a number of emerging controversies and national headlines alleging the misuse of taxpayer dollars by Mayor LaToya Cantrell. As Mayor Cantrell accumulated notoriety, citizens also pointed to issues that have persisted around the city for years, including stagnant road projects and staggering gun violence.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Zurik: Mayor Cantrell’s security detail sometimes outnumbered those policing an entire NOPD district

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office says all residents deserve to feel safe in their community. However, records show that on some days in 2022, Cantrell had more officers assigned to protect her than were on patrol for a 12-hour stretch in the NOPD’s Sixth District, which includes Central City, the Irish Channel and the Garden District.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Krewe du Vieux came for Mayor Cantrell and didn't pull a punch

No politician wakes up the Saturday of Krewe du Vieux, gets out of bed, stretches and says to themselves, "well Self, ya better do some hydrating so you can fully enjoy the political humor of Krewe du Vieux tonight. Really can't wait to see what those scamps have cooked up this year!" Having a thick skin might seem to be a prerequisite for elected office, most really most have but a tissue thin membrane to protect them. And some, who might or might not be living at certain city owned apartment at the moment, even that's a stretch.
WAFB

Mayor Cantrell may have broken state law mailing out flyers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time since taking office, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration sent out a yearly recap mailer that may have broken state law. Tri-fold pamphlets titled “City of New Orleans 2022 Recap” were mailed to 106,000 New Orleans homes over the past week,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Finance report released on the NoLaToya recall campaign

NEW ORLEANS — The finance report on the campaign to recall the mayor of New Orleans has been released. The report covers from Oct. 1, 2022, to Dec. 29, 2022. Over $488,000 was contributed to the campaign in the months. The report shows that Uptown businessman, Rick Farrell, has...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

