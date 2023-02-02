ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
Kennardo G. James

Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why

There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
GREENSBORO, NC
hiphopnc.com

Learn About One Of Raleigh’s Most Prominent Black Families

In celebration of Black History Month, the Pope House Museum will provide scheduled weekday tours of 15 or fewer at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday- Friday. Come learn about one of Raleigh’s most prominent Black families and one of North Carolina’s first licensed doctors!. Dates: Tuesday-Friday in...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Toyota’s future battery plan at Greensboro-Randolph Megasite gets environmental OK with a surprise

LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Toyota’s expansion plans for the battery-production facility it is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite received a boost Wednesday when the state expanded its environmental permit for production lines that included a small surprise. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality issued a modification of its air quality […]
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy