4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely food, every day of the week.
New movie 'The Devil's Stomping Ground' based on North Carolina legend
SILER CITY, N.C. — A new horror movie "The Devil's Stomping Ground" is hitting more than just movie theaters; it's hitting close to home. The movie is based on a real place in North Carolina. In the movie, a group of college film students visit the place in rural...
This Is North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in North Carolina.
North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket from Food Lion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — William Neal, of Raleigh, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Neal bought his winning Power Play ticket from the Food Lion on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball […]
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why
There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
17 of 19 horses euthanized as infectious anemia disease in NC spreads across 9 counties; Wake, Sampson among areas
Most of the active cases are associated with "unsanctioned horse racing," officials said in a news release Friday.
hiphopnc.com
Learn About One Of Raleigh’s Most Prominent Black Families
In celebration of Black History Month, the Pope House Museum will provide scheduled weekday tours of 15 or fewer at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday- Friday. Come learn about one of Raleigh’s most prominent Black families and one of North Carolina’s first licensed doctors!. Dates: Tuesday-Friday in...
carolinajournal.com
Captain Stanley’s Seafood fights to stay afloat, as Harris touts Biden economy in Raleigh visit
Small businesses, like Captain Stanley’s Seafood Restaurant in Raleigh, are vital to the U.S. economy. So much so they are called the “backbone of America.”. The restaurant has been a fixture on South Wilmington Street in Raleigh since 1986. Small businesses with 500 or fewer employees make up...
Dismembered body found inside barrel filled with concrete in North Carolina, authorities say
Deputies said the search continued the next day when detectives found a 55-gallon barrel in a wooded area that contained concrete and what were believed to be human remains.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in North Carolina, jackpot grows to $700M
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Someone in North Carolina is waking up to a $1 million Powerball lottery prize Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Lottery officials said the winner bought their $2 ticket from the Food Lion on NC 50 in Wake County. The ticket was one of two $1 […]
Wife of Fort Bragg soldier convicted of murdering girlfriend speaks to WRAL News
RALEIGH, N.C. — The wife of a man sentenced to life in prison spoke for the first time with WRAL News on Monday. Alonzo Dargan Jr. was arrested in October of 2022 for killing his girlfriend, Akeila Ware, and her unborn child. At the time, and to this day, he is married to Briana Dargan, who said she is still trying to understand what happened to her family.
fox5dc.com
Wakefield High School cancels classes after several alarming incidents
Wakefield High School will be closed Friday after a number of alarming incidents this week. The decision arrives after a heated school board meeting where parents demanded changes. FOX 5's Jacqueline Matter reports live from Arlington with more details.
Toyota’s future battery plan at Greensboro-Randolph Megasite gets environmental OK with a surprise
LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Toyota’s expansion plans for the battery-production facility it is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite received a boost Wednesday when the state expanded its environmental permit for production lines that included a small surprise. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality issued a modification of its air quality […]
