ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19news

Committee considering new names for Burnley-Moran, Johnson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A committee is considering new name options for two schools in Charlottesville. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee spent the month of January collecting community feedback concerning the names of Burnley-Moran and Johnson elementary schools. According to a release, the committee is planning...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Two Charlottesville elementary school names under review

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two more Charlottesville elementary schools might be getting new names. It's part of the division's review of all school names in order to cut ties with possible controversial figures. The Charlottesville School Board voted to rename Venable and Clark elementary schools in January. Next on...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Drag entertainer responds to controversy in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Donations are pouring in to the Arts Center in Orange County after news coverage of a controversy between the Orange County Board of Supervisors and the center last week. As of Monday morning, the Arts Center has received a little more than $1,000 and...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Two Charlottesville companies among best places to work in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two businesses in the Charlottesville area have been listed among the best places to work in Virginia. The Virginia Business magazine recently released its 2023 Best Places to Work in Virginia list, working with the Pennsylvania-based Best Companies Group. Across the Commonwealth, 100 companies were...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

New program aims to revitalize Lovingston

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new program aims to encourage and help develop the entrepreneurial spirit in Nelson County. The county teamed up with the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center to launch Location Lovingston. According to a release, this entrepreneurship education competition program will employ business development...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Big donation made to Bennett's Village

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- A big donation was made toward Bennett’s Village in Pen Park on Tuesday afternoon. The all-inclusive playground was given $7,300 to help begin the first phase of building a tree house on the property. The donation came from 100+ Women Who Care, a group...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Small Town, Big Crime: Jay Shifflett

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It has now been more than seven years since a Charlottesville man was shot to death in his home on Carlton Avenue, and police officers had to notify his mother. In the early morning hours of Sept. 2, 2015, officers from the Charlottesville Police Department...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Equipment upgrade to close Ivy MUC for two days in March

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority says one of its facilities will be closed for two days for equipment upgrades. According to a release, the Ivy Material Utilization Center on Dick Woods Road will be closed on March 4 and 6. This will allow for...
IVY, VA
cbs19news

Local ticket wins $100,000 for Powerball drawing

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Someone in Charlottesville is holding a ticket worth $100,000. Virginia Lottery reports that Monday's Powerball drawing resulted in more than 46,000 prize-winning tickets being bought across the state, including this one in Charlottesville. The $100,000 ticket was purchased at the Speedway on Seminole Lane. There...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA Health strategic plan in depth

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After 18 months of planning, UVA Health has announced what they’re calling their first-ever 10-year strategic plan including clinical care, research, education, and community. UVA Health started a plan to be the future of medicine within the next 10 years. UVA Health’s CEO says...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Upcoming 5K supports Ronald McDonald House Charities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An event this weekend will help support families that have children being treated at the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital. The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charlottesville will be holding its Freeze Your Socks Off 5K Walk/Run on Saturday. The event will begin at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

CAAR releases fourth-quarter report for 2022

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors has released its fourth quarter market report, and if you're thinking about selling your home, now might be the time to do it. S. Lisa Herndon, the president of CAAR, says this is a seller's market. “My advice would...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Squash tournament held at Boar's Head

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference held its championships at Boars Head Resort this past weekend. Boar's Head teamed up with the University of Virginia to put on the event, and the result is that Charlottesville is now being referred to as the "hub of squash in the south."
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA focuses on women's heart health in February

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In honor of American Heart Month, the University of Virginia Health System is starting a new conversation regarding women's health. Women have very different heart health risk factors compared to men. Women can experience risks during pregnancy and after menopause. Six months ago, UVA started...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Police: Victim of Grove Street shooting was targeted by suspect

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department says that the shooting on Grove Street that took the life of an anti-gun group member on Jan. 28 was targeted. After nine days, city police now say the suspect, 38-year-old Tadashi Demetrius Keyes, not only knew the victim, 36-year-old Eldridge...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Amherst County man arrested following short pursuit in Nelson

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Amherst County is facing multiple charges following a police pursuit Saturday night. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says it was conducting surveillance on criminal activity in the Afton area when a deputy tried to stop a 2011 black Hyundai Azera in connection with the surveillance.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy