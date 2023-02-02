Read full article on original website
Another former city mayor announces run for 54th District seat in House of Delegates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Former Charlottesville mayor and city councilor David Brown is vying for the Democratic nomination in the open 54th District seat in the House of Delegates. Brown served as mayor from 2004 to 2008 and was on the Charlottesville City Council until 2011. He also worked...
Committee considering new names for Burnley-Moran, Johnson
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A committee is considering new name options for two schools in Charlottesville. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee spent the month of January collecting community feedback concerning the names of Burnley-Moran and Johnson elementary schools. According to a release, the committee is planning...
Two Charlottesville elementary school names under review
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two more Charlottesville elementary schools might be getting new names. It's part of the division's review of all school names in order to cut ties with possible controversial figures. The Charlottesville School Board voted to rename Venable and Clark elementary schools in January. Next on...
Drag entertainer responds to controversy in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Donations are pouring in to the Arts Center in Orange County after news coverage of a controversy between the Orange County Board of Supervisors and the center last week. As of Monday morning, the Arts Center has received a little more than $1,000 and...
Two Charlottesville companies among best places to work in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two businesses in the Charlottesville area have been listed among the best places to work in Virginia. The Virginia Business magazine recently released its 2023 Best Places to Work in Virginia list, working with the Pennsylvania-based Best Companies Group. Across the Commonwealth, 100 companies were...
New program aims to revitalize Lovingston
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new program aims to encourage and help develop the entrepreneurial spirit in Nelson County. The county teamed up with the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center to launch Location Lovingston. According to a release, this entrepreneurship education competition program will employ business development...
Big donation made to Bennett's Village
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- A big donation was made toward Bennett’s Village in Pen Park on Tuesday afternoon. The all-inclusive playground was given $7,300 to help begin the first phase of building a tree house on the property. The donation came from 100+ Women Who Care, a group...
Small Town, Big Crime: Jay Shifflett
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It has now been more than seven years since a Charlottesville man was shot to death in his home on Carlton Avenue, and police officers had to notify his mother. In the early morning hours of Sept. 2, 2015, officers from the Charlottesville Police Department...
Charlottesville City Schools to host art show on Downtown mall in May
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville City Schools are taking a new approach to share their students’ art with the public. In May Charlottesville schools will begin their month-long art show on the Downtown mall. In the past, this art has been on display at Charlottesville High school but...
Equipment upgrade to close Ivy MUC for two days in March
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority says one of its facilities will be closed for two days for equipment upgrades. According to a release, the Ivy Material Utilization Center on Dick Woods Road will be closed on March 4 and 6. This will allow for...
Charlottesville crossing guards propose speed cameras at school intersections
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers are supposed to slow down in school traffic zones, but it appears that many people are not. Charlottesville City Schools crossing guards are asking for speed cameras at what they call the three most congested and dangerous school crossings. Those crossings are Monticello Avenue...
Local ticket wins $100,000 for Powerball drawing
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Someone in Charlottesville is holding a ticket worth $100,000. Virginia Lottery reports that Monday's Powerball drawing resulted in more than 46,000 prize-winning tickets being bought across the state, including this one in Charlottesville. The $100,000 ticket was purchased at the Speedway on Seminole Lane. There...
UVA Health strategic plan in depth
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After 18 months of planning, UVA Health has announced what they’re calling their first-ever 10-year strategic plan including clinical care, research, education, and community. UVA Health started a plan to be the future of medicine within the next 10 years. UVA Health’s CEO says...
Upcoming 5K supports Ronald McDonald House Charities
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An event this weekend will help support families that have children being treated at the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital. The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charlottesville will be holding its Freeze Your Socks Off 5K Walk/Run on Saturday. The event will begin at...
UVA lab finds protein from squid could be new green energy source in DOE project
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A University of Virginia engineering lab successfully finished a project for the U.S. Department of Energy that shows squid protein can be made into thermal batteries that would heat buildings. The battery is made of a synthetic material that's derived from squid ring teeth protein,...
CAAR releases fourth-quarter report for 2022
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors has released its fourth quarter market report, and if you're thinking about selling your home, now might be the time to do it. S. Lisa Herndon, the president of CAAR, says this is a seller's market. “My advice would...
Squash tournament held at Boar's Head
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference held its championships at Boars Head Resort this past weekend. Boar's Head teamed up with the University of Virginia to put on the event, and the result is that Charlottesville is now being referred to as the "hub of squash in the south."
UVA focuses on women's heart health in February
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In honor of American Heart Month, the University of Virginia Health System is starting a new conversation regarding women's health. Women have very different heart health risk factors compared to men. Women can experience risks during pregnancy and after menopause. Six months ago, UVA started...
Police: Victim of Grove Street shooting was targeted by suspect
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department says that the shooting on Grove Street that took the life of an anti-gun group member on Jan. 28 was targeted. After nine days, city police now say the suspect, 38-year-old Tadashi Demetrius Keyes, not only knew the victim, 36-year-old Eldridge...
Amherst County man arrested following short pursuit in Nelson
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Amherst County is facing multiple charges following a police pursuit Saturday night. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says it was conducting surveillance on criminal activity in the Afton area when a deputy tried to stop a 2011 black Hyundai Azera in connection with the surveillance.
