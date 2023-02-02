After months of searching high and low for their embattled client Kanye West, Greenberg Traurig has finally found the rapper — and dumped him. The top Biglaw firm had long been trying to part ways with Ye in the wake of his antisemitic remarks. It wasn’t the first firm to do so; in fact, GT was going to be the fifth, but the troubled musical icon had apparently gone into hiding after praising Hitler, making the task all the more difficult.

