ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

How GCs View ‘The Great eDiscovery Reset’

Legal teams are assessing their needs in a post-pandemic environment and looking for ways to improve their prospects. To understand this dynamic, our friends at OpenText commissioned an anonymous survey of corporate legal leaders about their immediate challenges, long-term opportunities, and impressions of the industry moving forward. Download this report...
abovethelaw.com

AI’s Impact On The Future of Law: Will Lawyers Survive?

Catchy title, right? Well, we must ‘fess up – OpenAI’s ChatGPT lent us a hand. We submitted this request: “Suggest several striking titles for an article about why lawyers are afraid of being replaced by AI.” We got 12 proposed titles in return, all of them credible as well as catchy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Firm Finally Finds Kanye West, Dumps Him As Client

After months of searching high and low for their embattled client Kanye West, Greenberg Traurig has finally found the rapper — and dumped him. The top Biglaw firm had long been trying to part ways with Ye in the wake of his antisemitic remarks. It wasn’t the first firm to do so; in fact, GT was going to be the fifth, but the troubled musical icon had apparently gone into hiding after praising Hitler, making the task all the more difficult.

Comments / 0

Community Policy