“We appreciate each one of you. We couldn’t do our jobs without your support, so thank you for all that you do.”. Such were the sentiments shared by Russellville Elementary School Principal Tiffany Warhurst during the Jan. 30 meeting of the Russellville City Schools Board of Education. On behalf of the students and faculty of Russellville City Schools, in recognition of the annual Board of Education Appreciation Month, Warhurst and several RES students attended the meeting to express their gratitude for the board members.

RUSSELLVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO