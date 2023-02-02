Read full article on original website
Muscle Shoals dentist offering free dental services
A Muscle Shoals dentist is offering free dental services next week!
Bridal feature: Lacey and Evan Hargett
Lacey and Evan are both from Belgreen. The happy couple now resides in Russellville following their July 9, 2022, wedding. HOW THEY MET: Lacey and Evan first met during high school. Evan tried to pursue Lacey, however, things did not work out. Evan asked Lacey on a date years later after both of them had returned to Franklin County. They had an instant connection and fell in love quickly. They were inseparable from their first date forward.
Russellville Elementary students celebrate Board of Education Appreciation Month
“We appreciate each one of you. We couldn’t do our jobs without your support, so thank you for all that you do.”. Such were the sentiments shared by Russellville Elementary School Principal Tiffany Warhurst during the Jan. 30 meeting of the Russellville City Schools Board of Education. On behalf of the students and faculty of Russellville City Schools, in recognition of the annual Board of Education Appreciation Month, Warhurst and several RES students attended the meeting to express their gratitude for the board members.
Theft victim gifted bike by Florence Police
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was the victim of a theft a week ago was gifted a new bike by the Florence Police Department. A man who works at Arby’s named Devin had his bike stolen last week. Officers on the day B patrol shift with the...
Gov. Ivey awards $1 million to create 250 jobs in North Alabama
Governor Kay Ivey has awarded a $1 million grant to help expand a North Alabama airport and bring a new industry to the area.
1 Dead in Cherokee Shooting | Feb. 6, 2023, 6:00 a.m.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has identified the victim as 40-year-old Jason Harbin of Sheffield. Grieving Family to Get Closure After 13 Years (News …. A mother's quest for answers in her son's death thirteen years ago may be coming to an end. Proposed...
Florence Mall | Shopping mall in Alabama
Florence Mall is an enclosed regional shopping mall northeast of downtown Florence, Alabama. Owned by Hull Property Group, it was renamed from Regency Square Mall in late 2013 as part of a mall wide renovation. The anchor stores are Dillard's (formerly Castner Knott), and two Belk locations (one converted from Parisian, the other from Pizitz and McRae's). JCPenney closed in 2020 and Sears closed in 2017.
Leading discount retailer opening new store in Alabama
A leading discount retail store chain is opening another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 8, 2023, the popular national discount retail chain Ollie's Bargain Market will be opening its newest Alabama store location in Decatur, according to the company's website.
Obituary: Margaret Brown Hale
Margaret Brown Hale, a resident of Cullman, Alabama, was born September 8, 1947, in Barbour County, Alabama. She departed this life on Feb. 2, 2023, at the age of 75. A devoted homemaker, loyal wife, and loving mother and grandmother, Ms. Hale dedicated her life to taking care of her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, James Eddie Hale of Cullman, Alabama; her parents, Lloyd Quention Brown and Marie Norton Brown; and her sister Carolyn Carroll (A.B.). Ms. Hale is survived by a son, James Edward Hale of Cullman, Alabama (Margaret Alice (Mallie)); a granddaughter, Alice...
Man shot and killed by police in small town in northwest Alabama
Police shot and killed a man during a fight early Saturday morning in Cherokee, a small town in northwest Alabama. Officers from the Cherokee Police Department and the Colbert County sheriff’s office responded to a call about a person reportedly being held against their will just before 2 a.m. at U.S. 72 and Cove Road.
Walker County father killed in shooting remembered at his former high school
Around three dozen people were at Dora High School Saturday for a vigil honoring Matthew Perrigin. It's the high school Perrigin graduated from. Perrigin is one of the latest victims to gun violence. Correy Mahaffey and his 16-year-old son are now charged in the shooting death of Perrigin. The Walker...
Alabama PO sentenced to 30 years in prison for abusing his position
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – An Alabama Probation Officer will spend the next 30 years in prison for abusing his position. Michael Steven Painter served as a Probation Officer assigned to Fayette County. Painter was arrested in 2020 on charges of Custodial Sexual Misconduct and Use of Position or...
Roadside panhandlers could go to jail if Alabama legislator gets his way
New details emerge regarding Sunday’s Morgan Co. shooting. According to court documents, Joshua Knighten asked a corporal with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, "how many lives did I end tonight?" Concrete truck crashes into Huntsville business. Updated: 12 hours ago. A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department says that...
Man accused of pulling thousands from Listerhill ATMs in Florence
A Florence man accused of using another person's information to take thousands of dollars from an ATM has been arrested.
Shoals man indicted for murder by Lauderdale County Grand Jury in father’s death
Deputies then went inside the house, where they found 66-year-old Donald Edward Goode on the living room floor with an "apparent" knife wound to his neck. He was already dead, according to authorities.
Basketball postseason action begins
It is that time of the year: The basketball postseason. It’s a challenging time for a weekly newspaper. By the time this week’s paper reaches publication, area tournaments will already be in the finals. Semifinal action took place Feb. 6-7; the paper deadline is Monday morning for Wednesday distribution – a little “inside baseball” for you.
Decatur Police: Two arrested for trafficking meth, fentanyl-laced narcotics
DECATUR, Ala (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD ) said two were arrested Friday for drug charges following a traffic stop. DPD said that on Feb. 2an officer conducted a vehicle stop on a red Dodge Avenger in reference to a traffic violation n the 1200 block of 21st Avenue SW. The department said […]
