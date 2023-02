The Russellville Golden Tigers wrap up the varsity basketball regular season by celebrating seniors from both teams and from the cheer squad. The Golden Tigers swept the Red Bay Tigers on senior night. Heading into the postseason, the RHS boys will host the area tournament with an overall record of 15-10, while the Lady Golden Tigers have an 11-16 record and will travel to West Point for the area tourney.

RUSSELLVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO