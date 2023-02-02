Read full article on original website
sylacauganews.com
Gov. Ivey announces over $190 million being made available for statewide broadband expansion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama’s efforts to extend access to broadband service to unserved areas received a boost last week with the U.S. Treasury Department’s approval of the state’s plan to make $191.8 million available for broadband expansion. Gov. Kay Ivey announced last Thursday, Jan. 26, that...
WAFF
Applications live for Community Action utility assistance
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Applications are now open for those who may need extra assistance with their utility bills. The state of Alabama awarded federal funding for Community Actions across North Alabama. The money will be used to cover the cost of one month’s utility bill for eligible low-income residents. If an applicant wished to apply, their income must meet the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
You can vote for this Alabama small town as best in South
Alabama already has the nation’s best city to live in. Now you can vote to make another town the best in the South. Alexander City has been nominated as Best Small Southern Town by USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2023 and winners are determined by an online vote. Alexander City is the only Alabama city among the 20 nominees – which include towns and cities from Texas to Florida to Virginia.
wvtm13.com
Concerns raised about new requirements for teaching aides in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Some of Alabama's teaching aides are facing an uncertain future after the state handed down new requirements. The president of the Central Alabama American Federation of Teachers says teaching aides across the state are being told they either have to obtain 48 hours of college credit or take three different assessments and make a certain score.
alreporter.com
At least 11 confirmed dead in Alabama prisons in January
The seal of the Alabama Department of Corrections. Yet another incarcerated individual has been confirmed dead in an Alabama Department of Corrections facility, with now 11 deaths in state custody for January. A spokesperson for the ADOC confirmed to APR on Friday that Roderick Demarcus Lee, a 33-year-old incarcerated man...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
USDA burning 111,000 acres in Alabama’s national forests: Here’s where and when
The USDA Forest Service has scheduled burns planned for four of Alabama’s national forests. The prescribed burns will take place on some 110,586 acres at Bankhead, Conecuh, Talladega and Tuskegee national forests over the next six months. The burn schedule will depend on weather, USDA said. The prescribed burns...
Prefiled bills take aim at distracted driving, smoking in cars
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Some Alabama lawmakers are looking to change a few state laws dealing with what happens when you get behind the wheel. Rep. Rolanda Hollis’s bill bans smoking in a car when children 14 or younger are present. She says it stems from her own experience with her husband who smokes. “I […]
Bills to end two Confederate holidays pre-filed for Alabama’s upcoming legislative session
A set of bills pre-filed for the Alabama Legislature's upcoming session would end two holidays honoring Confederate leaders and add holidays for Juneteenth and Election Day.
New law prohibits smoking in cars with children in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, AL. - The Alabama legislature strongly opposes smoking in vehicles with children present. Smoking or vaping in a motor vehicle with a child in it is currently not prohibited by law. However, a new bill aims to change that by making it illegal to smoke or vape in a car with a child under the age of 14 present. This bill will also punish infractions.
Wawa is coming to Alabama. Here’s where the first Mobile and Baldwin stores will open
A goose mascot wearing Mardi Gras beads and leading a second line of elected officials through the foyer of the Mobile Chamber can only mean one thing: Wawa has landed in southwest Alabama, and lots of people are very happy about it. Executives with the convenience store chain, an East...
Alabama Skies: Severe potential details coming together
Monday was gorgeous across most of the state today, but things will be changing to a wet pattern for the next couple of days with a slight chance of some severe weather. Right now, much of the state is under a Level 1 risk of severe storms with winds up to 60 miles per hour, hail, and the possibility of a tornado. This isn’t looking to be a widespread major weather event, but the threat is there for many of us.
Hartselle Enquirer
Former deputy facing felony charge
A former deputy with the Morgan County and Lawrence County sheriffs’ offices was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with using his government position for personal gain, according to authorities. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said David O’Neal Allen, 34, of Trinity, was arrested and jailed at 11:33 a.m....
Shadow People and Mysterious Lights: The Haunted Forests Of Alabama
There's no doubt that Alabama is a beautiful state. Natural treasures abound here from the northern border all the way to the gulf coast. Part of the beauty of our state lies within our thousands of acres of forests. Alabama is home to 23 million acres of forested land. That's almost 70% of the state! We have 4 national forests and 6 state forests that give us close to 700,000 acres of public land and to explore. There you'll find trails full of natural wonders, breathtaking views, wildlife....and ghosts. That's right, nature isn't the only thing you might encounter in the forests of Alabama. We have our share of spirits that inhabit our woods.
Mobile, other Ala. cities ranked some of the worst cities for singles
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost Valentine’s Day, which means couples everywhere are getting ready to spend a romantic day together. Singles may be looking for love and, according to WalletHub, Mobile is one of the worst places to do that. WalletHub created a list of over 180 cities across the U.S. and used 36 […]
Man shot and killed by police in small town in northwest Alabama
Police shot and killed a man during a fight early Saturday morning in Cherokee, a small town in northwest Alabama. Officers from the Cherokee Police Department and the Colbert County sheriff’s office responded to a call about a person reportedly being held against their will just before 2 a.m. at U.S. 72 and Cove Road.
Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town? Using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projection tools, CBS 42 meteorologist Alex Puckett projected the path of the Chinese balloon, which is currently being tracked by U.S. defense officials who confirmed its presence over the country earlier this week. Pentagon officials […]
Alabama county official questions if a ‘queer transgender man’ has a ‘wee-wee’
An Alabama county commissioner was temporarily booted from a social media site after he made a post questioning whether a “queer transgender man” is straight or has a “wee-wee.”. “So, is a Queer Transgender man straight or what, does it have a wee-wee or not?” Hale County...
WAAY-TV
15 Alabama hospitals at risk of closing
This is due to the negative economic impact of COVD-19, according to officials. Alabama Hospital Association asking state for financial funds due to Covid-19 struggles. The organization says many hospitals are struggling to stay afloat, with 15 facing closure over the next 18 months if relief isn't found soon.
Alabama Skies: Rainy days on the way with some strong storms possible
We’ll have one last really nice day today but get ready for the rain and storms. Some storms could be strong, but models aren’t agreeing on any severe possibilities yet. Our friends to the west may see some isolated severe weather Wednesday, but it looks like it will be mostly rain here.
