17 Slimming Pants to Make Your Legs Look Supermodel-Long

Not everyone is blessed with long, lean legs, but that certainly doesn't mean you can't tweak appearances through fashion! All you have to do is be creative and mindful with styles you choose to wear, and we have the low-down on which bottoms work best.

The number one rule? If you want to make your legs look longer, select higher-waisted styles. We made sure that every pair of pants and leggings in the roundup below has (at least) a mid-waist fit to accomplish this elongating goal. From there, you have a few different options.

Darker washes and hues are always favorable, and you can choose between a few pant leg styles too. As trendy as baggy pants are right now, if you're on the shorter side, they may not do you any favors in this department. Go for skinny, straight, flared or wide-leg pants instead. We chose a few of each below, so read on for supermodel-length legs!

Leggings and Yoga Pants

1. Classic flared yoga pants are always a solid style to default to, and this pair from Zella is one of our absolute favorites — $69 at Nordstrom!

2. These TOPYOGAS flared yoga pants are also excellent, but the V-shaped waistband can make your legs look that much longer — $25 at Amazon!

3. You can also score the V-waistband look with these ODODOS leggings , and there are different inseam length options as a major bonus — $23 at Amazon!

4. These Leggings Depot standard high-waist, full-length leggings are basic, but they're almost always guaranteed to look flattering if you opt for darker hues — starting at $8 on Amazon!

5. If you want to wear a fancier leggings, this faux-leather pair from SPANX is our all-time favorite — $98 at Nordstrom!

Casual and Dressy Pants

6. We're obsessed with the retro '60s vibe radiating from these Ella Raraella stretch flare pants — $99 at QVC!

7. These Isaac Mizrahi knit flare pants are unique because they have vertical stitching on the legs, which helps for elongation purposes — originally $69, now $40 at QVC!

8. Look super trendy in these high-waist trousers from Reformation which feature a slimmer wide leg that's beyond flattering — $178 at Nordstrom!

9. The slit at the front hem of these The Drop pull-on knit pants creates a slight flare that will look amazing with pointed-toe stilettos — starting at $36 on Amazon!

10. These NYDJ sculpting pants fit so perfectly on the hips and thighs, then flare out past the knee to create a dreamy silhouette — $89 at Nordstrom!

11. It definitely doesn't get more chic and versatile than this pair of high-waist, wide-leg pants that we've totally fallen in love with — $99 at Nordstrom!

Denim

12. Straight leg jeans are a strong alternative to the skinny style, and we're obsessed with this pair from NYDJ — originally $99, now $74 at QVC!

13. The faded black wash of these Madewell jeans is prime for making legs look long, and we adore the fitted style teamed with a slightly tapered leg — $128 at Nordstrom!

14. If you want to go for lighter wash jeans, this Levi's straight-leg pair is incredible thanks to the ultra-high waistline — $108 at Nordstrom!

15. We also think darker blue washes can make legs look longer, especially when the jeans are as beautiful as this pair from The Drop — $55 on Amazon!

16. Bell bottoms are such a sleek style that can make your legs look longer, and this KDF stretch pair is a winner — $39 at Amazon!

17. These WDIRARA flare leg jeans have a special coating which makes them look like leather pants, and shoppers are seriously swooning — $45 at Amazon!

