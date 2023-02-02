Recreational marijuana sales will begin on Friday

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services emailed dispensaries across the state Thursday afternoon to announce it will award comprehensive licenses on Friday, the last step before dispensaries can sell adult-use marijuana.

“In order to ensure all systems and processes are working as planned ahead of the February 6 deadline to convert certain licenses to comprehensive licenses, the Department will begin approving conversion requests on Friday, February 3rd,” said an email from the Division of Cannabis Regulation with Missouri DHSS sent around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.