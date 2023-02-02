The pediatric neurologist at Nationwide Children's Hospital discussed the epilepsy research studies that he is excited about in 2023. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. “For us at Nationwide Children's Hospital, to be able to participate in those studies would be amazing because the treatments right now work, but they're not great. Opportunities to really make the disease minimized by targeting that gene would be fun that we hope to participate in.”

1 DAY AGO