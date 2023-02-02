A Rockmart woman was jailed on vehicular homicide charges over the weekend. According to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Autumn Nicole Teems Clark was jailed Saturday morning and charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, seat belt violation involving a child five years of age or less, failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence of alcohol. According to reports, the accident occurred Saturday at 10:20 a.m. on Highway 113 near Gordon McCormick Road in Taylorsville. The deceased is identified as a five-year-old male. Both the driver and the victim were residents of Rockmart, Georgia.

