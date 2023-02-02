ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

WMAZ

Paulding Sheriff's Office mourns loss of retired K-9

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that a former K-9 officer who had served the agency for nearly a decade had died at the age of 15. The sheriff's office said K-9 Major would have been 16 in April. The K-9 officer was described...
wbhfradio.org

A Rockmart Woman is Jailed in Bartow Charged with Vehicular Homicide

A Rockmart woman was jailed on vehicular homicide charges over the weekend. According to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Autumn Nicole Teems Clark was jailed Saturday morning and charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, seat belt violation involving a child five years of age or less, failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence of alcohol. According to reports, the accident occurred Saturday at 10:20 a.m. on Highway 113 near Gordon McCormick Road in Taylorsville. The deceased is identified as a five-year-old male. Both the driver and the victim were residents of Rockmart, Georgia.
ROCKMART, GA
11Alive

'Just want to cry' | Mother of Towers High homecoming queen grieves after arrest made in shooting death

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now accused of the murder of a 17-year-old Towers High student. Nearly three months after the shooting, authorities say he is in custody. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, assisted by U.S. Marshals, arrested Nakia Dunta Dorsey Friday. The 23-year-old Decatur man was taken into custody on warrants of malice murder and two counts of aggravated assault filed on Jan.12.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man robs bank in Atlanta Feb. 3, steals more than $7K

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for a man who robbed an Ameris Bank on Roswell Road Feb. 3, making off with more than $7,000. The robbery happened just after 3:30 p.m. The man reportedly walked in wearing a red hat, black face mask, and black jacket and handed an employee a note demanding money. He left with $7,050.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Private autopsy shows Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times, family says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The environmentalist activist Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times near the site for the future Atlanta police training facility on Jan.13 according to independent autopsy results. “The GBI has selectively released information about Manny’s death,” said civil rights attorney Jeff Filipovits. “They...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

1 arrested after SWAT standoff in Cobb County

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A SWAT standoff has ended in Cobb County. It happened at a home on Robertwood Drive near Pine Grove Drive in Powder Springs. Several police cruisers were outside the home for hours overnight. The scene has since cleared, and roads are back open...
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

4 Georgia men sentenced in international gun trafficking case

ATLANTA — Four Georgia men were sentenced for their roles in an international gun trafficking scheme, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The four Georgia men entered a guilty plea to several charges that implicated them in a plan to move a total of 160 handguns, some of which ended up in Canada.
LITHONIA, GA

