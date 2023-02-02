Read full article on original website
WMAZ
Case involving officer whose K-9 attacked Alpharetta man to be presented to grand jury
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A 2021 case involving an Alpharetta officer whose K-9 attacked a man outside his home will be presented to a grand jury. A city official on Monday confirmed to 11Alive that the Fulton County District Attorney's Office had verbally notified the city in January about plans to present the case to a grand jury in March.
WMAZ
Cobb sheriff's deputy recruit fired, faces charges after attacking detainee: officials
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy recruit at the Cobb County Sheriff's Office has been fired, arrested and now is facing charges after what Sheriff Craig Owens described as an attack on a detainee he was handling. Sheriff Owens said an "exchange of words" led to the incident involving...
UPDATE: 3 charged with murder after 19-year-old killed at Douglasville hotel
Three men have been charged with murder after a 19-year-old was found dead inside a hotel room in Douglasville, police s...
Young father drives ‘friend’ to gas station. Friend turns around and shoots him to death, steals car
College Park Police would only confirm the gunman who shot her son was in the car he arrived in.
WMAZ
Teen suspected of shooting mother, killing man in Atlanta's Princeton Lakes neighborhood: APD
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead and a woman injured in Atlanta's Princeton Lakes neighborhood Monday afternoon. The suspect police said is the teenage son of the female victim. The Atlanta Police Department said the two were shot around 4:30 p.m. at the...
WMAZ
Paulding Sheriff's Office mourns loss of retired K-9
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that a former K-9 officer who had served the agency for nearly a decade had died at the age of 15. The sheriff's office said K-9 Major would have been 16 in April. The K-9 officer was described...
Georgia law enforcement conducts 'clearing operation' as construction begins on 'Cop City' facility
Law enforcement in Georgia carried out a "clearing operation" on Monday at the planned site of a $90 million police training facility -- dubbed "Cop City" by opponents -- nearly three weeks after a similar operation ended with officers fatally shooting a protester.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 11-year-old girl who disappeared
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia need your help finding an 11-year-old girl. The DeKalb County Police Department says the girl, identified only as Rosalyn, was last seen Sunday near the 900 block of Briarcliff Road. She is described as 5 feet 2...
Gang member wanted by DeKalb County arrested by Atlanta police, officials say
Atlanta police arrested a teenager after he was found with an altered gun, black ski mask and glass puncher.
wbhfradio.org
A Rockmart Woman is Jailed in Bartow Charged with Vehicular Homicide
A Rockmart woman was jailed on vehicular homicide charges over the weekend. According to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Autumn Nicole Teems Clark was jailed Saturday morning and charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, seat belt violation involving a child five years of age or less, failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence of alcohol. According to reports, the accident occurred Saturday at 10:20 a.m. on Highway 113 near Gordon McCormick Road in Taylorsville. The deceased is identified as a five-year-old male. Both the driver and the victim were residents of Rockmart, Georgia.
'Just want to cry' | Mother of Towers High homecoming queen grieves after arrest made in shooting death
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now accused of the murder of a 17-year-old Towers High student. Nearly three months after the shooting, authorities say he is in custody. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, assisted by U.S. Marshals, arrested Nakia Dunta Dorsey Friday. The 23-year-old Decatur man was taken into custody on warrants of malice murder and two counts of aggravated assault filed on Jan.12.
WSB Radio
Man stashed chicken wings, cocaine and more into bush at DeKalb jail, deputies say
While searching the area, deputies found a large white bag stashed in a nearby bush.
Club co-owner dead after shooting outside Atlanta nightclub, police say
The investigation remains ongoing.
Suspect taken into custody following SWAT standoff in Cobb that lasted over 5 hours, officials say
Authorities said the standoff began late Thursday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man robs bank in Atlanta Feb. 3, steals more than $7K
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for a man who robbed an Ameris Bank on Roswell Road Feb. 3, making off with more than $7,000. The robbery happened just after 3:30 p.m. The man reportedly walked in wearing a red hat, black face mask, and black jacket and handed an employee a note demanding money. He left with $7,050.
2 men convicted of child molestation in separate Cobb cases
Two men were convicted of child molestation in separate cases in Cobb County, the District Attorney’s Office said Thursd...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Private autopsy shows Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times, family says
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The environmentalist activist Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times near the site for the future Atlanta police training facility on Jan.13 according to independent autopsy results. “The GBI has selectively released information about Manny’s death,” said civil rights attorney Jeff Filipovits. “They...
Police say teen couple lured Henry County 14-year-old, paralyzing him during armed robbery
He thought he was just going to visit a friend on his Christmas break.
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 arrested after SWAT standoff in Cobb County
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A SWAT standoff has ended in Cobb County. It happened at a home on Robertwood Drive near Pine Grove Drive in Powder Springs. Several police cruisers were outside the home for hours overnight. The scene has since cleared, and roads are back open...
4 Georgia men sentenced in international gun trafficking case
ATLANTA — Four Georgia men were sentenced for their roles in an international gun trafficking scheme, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The four Georgia men entered a guilty plea to several charges that implicated them in a plan to move a total of 160 handguns, some of which ended up in Canada.
