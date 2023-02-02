ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Interested in Pistons' Saddiq Bey?

By Jeremy Brener
All Knicks
All Knicks
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06eW0m_0kaTOZrL00

Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey could be on the move before the NBA Trade Deadline. Could the New York Knicks pull the trigger?

The New York Knicks are preparing for a busy week on the phones as the NBA Trade Deadline draws near.

With the Knicks (27-25) just two games above .500, New York could decide to add a piece or two to solidify its spot in the postseason picture. According to SNY, one of those pieces could be Detroit Pistons wing Saddiq Bey.

“In general, a name that has been talked about recently is Saddiq Bey in Detroit,” SNY said . “The Knicks are among the teams that have registered some interest in Saddiq. I don’t know how far discussions have gotten, but Bey, obviously a Villanova guy, wing, could help the Knicks from a depth perspective.”

Bey, 23, is averaging 14.6 points per game and could prove to be an upgrade on the wing from Evan Fournier and Cam Reddish, both of whom have fallen out of the Knicks' rotation. It could stretch Tom Thibodeau's rotation from nine to 10 players and Bey's addition to the team would take some playmaking pressure off Jalen Brunson , Julius Randle, and RJ Barrett. Though their hardwood paths didn't cross, Bey and Brunson share the Villanova connection, both working under head coach Jay Wright in Philadelphia.

Reddish could actually be the primary piece that gets dealt in exchange for Bey in a prospective deal. He would get a chance to play more and prove his worth before he hits restricted free agency in the summer, and the Pistons could clear more cap space that Bey would occupy next year, allowing the team to seek massive free agent wings.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here .

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.

Want even more New York Knicks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reportedly Has 1 Trade Destination In Mind

The Brooklyn Nets have already traded Kyrie Irving. Could Kevin Durant be next? Not before Thursday's trade deadline, or at least that's what Brooklyn has reportedly been telling other organizations. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says multiple teams have contacted the Nets about their star forward, who ...
PHOENIX, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Damian Lillard swished one of the rarest shots in NBA history and he made it look so easy

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is in the midst of a truly remarkable scoring stretch, and he proved as much again on Monday. Lillard, who managed to score 28 points for the eighth game in a row, is averaging 36.9 points per game over the course of his last sixteen games. But few buckets, if any, were more impressive than the one he made in the third quarter of the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 6.
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Former LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing with LeBron again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move

Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Former top defender eyeing return to NBA

Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Spun

Look: Shannon Sharpe Is Furious With NBA Superstar

Shannon Sharpe delivered a pointed message to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant on FS1's Undisputed this morning. Sharpe discussed yesterday's report from The Athletic, which detailed an NBA investigation into a reported incident involving associates of Morant and members of the Indiana ...
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
All Knicks

All Knicks

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
712
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

All Knicks brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the New York Knicks.

 https://www.si.com/nba/knicks

Comments / 0

Community Policy