NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Interested in Pistons' Saddiq Bey?

Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey could be on the move before the NBA Trade Deadline. Could the New York Knicks pull the trigger?

The New York Knicks are preparing for a busy week on the phones as the NBA Trade Deadline draws near.

With the Knicks (27-25) just two games above .500, New York could decide to add a piece or two to solidify its spot in the postseason picture. According to SNY, one of those pieces could be Detroit Pistons wing Saddiq Bey.

“In general, a name that has been talked about recently is Saddiq Bey in Detroit,” SNY said . “The Knicks are among the teams that have registered some interest in Saddiq. I don’t know how far discussions have gotten, but Bey, obviously a Villanova guy, wing, could help the Knicks from a depth perspective.”

Bey, 23, is averaging 14.6 points per game and could prove to be an upgrade on the wing from Evan Fournier and Cam Reddish, both of whom have fallen out of the Knicks' rotation. It could stretch Tom Thibodeau's rotation from nine to 10 players and Bey's addition to the team would take some playmaking pressure off Jalen Brunson , Julius Randle, and RJ Barrett. Though their hardwood paths didn't cross, Bey and Brunson share the Villanova connection, both working under head coach Jay Wright in Philadelphia.

Reddish could actually be the primary piece that gets dealt in exchange for Bey in a prospective deal. He would get a chance to play more and prove his worth before he hits restricted free agency in the summer, and the Pistons could clear more cap space that Bey would occupy next year, allowing the team to seek massive free agent wings.

