FHSU town hall meeting to focus on strategic affiliation initiative
The presidents of Fort Hays State University, North Central Kansas Technical College and Northwest Kansas Technical College will host a town hall-style discussion about the Strategic Affiliation Initiative the three institutions launched in January. When: Wednesday, February 9, 1-2 p.m. Where: The Ballroom in the FHSU Memorial Union. Those unable...
Community members spend morning with legislators at HPL
President/CEO of The Chamber in Hays Sarah Wasinger introduces the legislators at Saturday’s Legislative Coffee event. Left to right: Rep. Barbara Wasinger, Rep. Ken Rahjes, Sen. Rick Billinger and Rebecca Swender, District Director for Sen. Roger Marshall. The Chamber in Hays’ Legislative Coffee events allows community members and legislators...
The return of ‘A Night to Shine’
After two years of the annual Night to Shine taking place in a parade through Downtown Hays, they are thrilled to announce that the event is back on as an in-person celebration. The event will return to Celebration Community Church on Friday. Night to Shine is a one-night prom celebration...
FHSU softball to rely on returning experience in new season
The Fort Hays State University’s Softball team has been preparing for the beginning of a new season. The 2023 MIAA Softball Preseason Coaches Poll ranks the Tigers 11th – with 57 points. Last year, the Tigers finished in a tie for 9th in the MIAA. The team has...
Herrmann earns MIAA honor for baseball
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State baseball sophomore Elliott Herrmann has been named the first MIAA Hitter of the Week for the 2023 season, announced Monday (Feb. 6) by the league office. The Tiger first baseman was nearly impossible to retire at the plate during the opening series...
Baseball goes 2-2 in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Fort Hays State baseball team split the second double header of their series with Adams State on Saturday (Feb. 4). Day two held a similar pattern offensively for both teams as they combined for 42 runs across both contests. After a tough loss in game one, the Tigers used a massive rally to claim the second game and clinch a series split.
Women’s basketball buries Bronchos by 29
EDMOND, Okla. – Fort Hays State continued its strong play on the road this season with a 91-62 win at Central Oklahoma on Saturday (Feb. 4). The 91 points was a season high for the Tigers, and they drained 12 3-point field goals to match a season high. Megan Earney spearheaded the effort from long range with a career-high 21 points on seven 3-point field goals made. FHSU improved to 18-7 overall, 13-4 in the MIAA, while UCO went to 7-14 overall, 4-13 in the MIAA.
Turnovers costly for Tigers in loss at UCO
EDMOND, Okla. – Fort Hays State fell by a score of 66-51 at No. 6/4 ranked Central Oklahoma on Saturday at Hamilton Field House. The Tigers had an uncharacteristic rash of turnovers, committing a season-high 21, which proved too much to overcome. The Tigers are now 15-8 overall, 10-7 in the MIAA, while the Bronchos moved to 21-2 overall, 15-2 in the MIAA.
