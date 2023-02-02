EDMOND, Okla. – Fort Hays State continued its strong play on the road this season with a 91-62 win at Central Oklahoma on Saturday (Feb. 4). The 91 points was a season high for the Tigers, and they drained 12 3-point field goals to match a season high. Megan Earney spearheaded the effort from long range with a career-high 21 points on seven 3-point field goals made. FHSU improved to 18-7 overall, 13-4 in the MIAA, while UCO went to 7-14 overall, 4-13 in the MIAA.

HAYS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO