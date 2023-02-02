Two men were rescued and a third man is still missing after their crabbing boat sank near Willapa Bay Sunday night. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued the two men from their life raft by helicopter after the MV Ethel May, a 46-foot crabbing boat, sank around 7:30 p.m. The two men told rescue crews that a third crewmember was missing.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO