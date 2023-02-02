ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Stockton police officer charged with elder fraud no longer with department

 5 days ago

PIX Now -- Thursday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 06:02

STOCKTON -- The Stockton Police Department announced Wednesday that an officer charged last year in connection with theft from an elder, forgery, and other charges is no longer an employee with the department.

Ny Tran was charged with seven counts related to forgery, identity theft, grand theft, theft from an elder, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Ny Tran complaint:


Former San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said at a press conference that the officer had met his victim, Ken Urabe, while responding to a call for service.

Ny Tran appears in court for arraignment at San Joaquin County Superior Court in Stockton, Calif., on Nov. 14, 2022. Harika Maddala/Bay City News/Catchlight Local

Salazar said Tran was accused of stealing more than $40,000 from Urabe from July 14 to Aug. 4 by allegedly writing large sums of checks to himself as well as frequent credit card charges.

The District Attorney's Office's Bureau of Investigations received a tip on the elder fraud line from the state-appointed conservator of the victim who had noticed the alleged checks and card usage.

Tran was placed on paid administrative leave after being arrested on the charges in November.

