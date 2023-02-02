ABB has unveiled its Baldor-Reliance HydroCool XT motor product line, a new generation of water-cooled motors for extreme marine duty and other applications. According to the manufacturer, HydroCool XT is quiet and versatile, and offers reduced maintenance and high performance in some of the toughest environments. Water-jacket cooling offers higher thermal conductivity than air cooling, helping to extend the motor life while eliminating the need for fans or air filters. Available with induction or permanent magnet rotor technology, the motor can achieve the highest level (IE5) efficiency rating for energy savings, and the motor’s power-dense solution delivers more power in a smaller footprint than similarly sized totally enclosed, fan-cooled motors, ABB said.

1 DAY AGO