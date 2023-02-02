Read full article on original website
Disney’s ‘Frozen’ musical arrives in Orange County
The Tony®-nominated Best Musical “Frozen” has made its way to the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. Annie Rose Ramos was live at the theater with a special preview of the magical show. For more information and tickets, visit scfta.org. This aired on the KTLA...
Gustavo Dudamel to leave L.A. in 2026, will become NY Philharmonic music director
Gustavo Dudamel will become music director of the New York Philharmonic for the 2026-27 season, ending a heralded tenure with the Los Angeles Philharmonic that began in 2009. The 42-year-old Venezuelan conductor agreed to a five-year contract as New York’s artistic and music director, the orchestra announced Tuesday. Dudamel will become the first Latino to head the orchestra since its founding in 1842.
You could win a Grammy mini swag bag!
Text SWAG to 515151 for your chance to win a mini swag bag of selected items featured in the official Grammy gift bag, including a ReFa Fine Bubble S Beauty Showerhead, a Miage Skincare gift set, and a Marei1998 Faux Fur Handbag. Message and data rates apply. Entry deadline is 11:00 a.m. on February 6. Good luck!
Monterey Park hero honored by President Biden at State of the Union address
Brandon Tsay, the 26-year-old hometown hero who disarmed the Monterey Park mass shooting suspect, received a standing ovation Tuesday night while in attendance at the State of the Union address. President Biden called out the 26-year-old while making remarks about gun violence. “Two weeks ago, during Lunar New Year celebrations,...
Two women killed in early morning crimes in downtown Los Angeles
A woman was declared dead early Sunday morning after she was found in downtown Los Angeles suffering from a fatal stab wound. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of South Main Street around 1:50 a.m. for a report of a woman who was stabbed. When they...
Late night burglaries have Long Beach business owners on edge
Long Beach business owners say they are feeling helpless after a string of late night burglaries, many of which were caught on camera. The break-ins have left a lot of business owners feeling like their business could be next. One of those burglaries happened at a plant store called Plantitas....
Los Angeles man arrested in Inland Empire shooting
An 18-year-old Los Angeles man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a gas station clerk in Rancho Cucamonga. At about 9:15 p.m. Friday, a clerk at 76 Gas Station, 10075 Arrow Route, Rancho Cucamonga, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the floor of the business, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news alert. He was hospitalized in stable condition.
Los Angeles County supervisors to consider gun control measures in wake of Monterey Park mass shooting
In the wake of a devastating mass shooting in Monterey Park last month in which 11 people were killed during a Lunar New Year celebration, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is set to evaluate and discuss new gun control measures in hopes of curbing gun violence in the county.
1 person in critical condition after accident involving Metro Gold Line in Highland Park
One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after an accident involving the Metro Gold Line Sunday in Highland Park, authorities said. Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the incident, at 202 North Avenue 59, at around 4:50 p.m. “There was no extrication required, the...
Multi-state battle over dwindling Colorado River water heats up
While recent rain has been good for Southern California, the Colorado River is still reeling from the effects of a 23-year mega drought, and a multi-state battle about what to do with the dwindling water supply is gearing up. Hidden inside the Anaheim Hills community is a reservoir filled with...
Thief who stole pregnant woman’s French bulldogs arrested
An armed robber who stole a pregnant woman’s two French bulldogs in Studio City in early December has been arrested. The Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrest this week and identified the suspect as 27-year-old Sammeiso Lewis, a resident of Las Vegas. Lewis was arrested on Jan. 26...
Vehicles seized, tickets issued at Oxnard car meetup
Police in Oxnard issued 20 tickets and towed three vehicles Sunday morning after they busted a planned car meet around a busy shopping center. The Oxnard Police Department Traffic Unit conducted enforcement at the Seabridge Marketplace between the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. A large meetup of car...
Family speaks out after triple homicide in Montclair
Family members of the three people found shot to death inside their Montclair home nearly a week ago are speaking out as authorities continue to investigate the triple homicide. Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were called to the home, located in the 4800 block of Ramona Place,...
Man shot by police in Van Nuys; area closed for investigation
Several roads were closed as authorities investigated a police shooting in Van Nuys. According to officials with the Los Angeles Police Department, officers spotted a known suspect, only described as a man his 40s, on a bicycle in the area of Tyrone Avenue and Victory Boulevard at around 3:40 p.m.
Police asking for public’s help identifying driver in fatal Van Nuys hit-and-run
Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a hit-and-run driver that left a man dead in Van Nuys Friday. The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of Oxnard Street and Woodman Avenue, LAPD said in a news release. A...
75-year-old woman fights for life after head-on collision with wrong-way driver in Westminster
A 75-year-old woman is fighting for her life at UCI Medical Center after a deadly wrong-way, head-on collision Monday in Westminster. Officers with the Westminster Police Department responded to the 14500 block of Beach Boulevard just before 1 p.m. and found four vehicles involved in the collision. The wrong-way driver,...
