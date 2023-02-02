Read full article on original website
10 Marvel Movies to Watch Before ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”
Since the beginning of phase one in 2008, all the way to the present, there is no doubt that Marvel has smashed the cinematic universe. From epic hero team-ups to jaw-dropping villain takedowns, Marvel's cinematic efforts manage to be continually captivating no matter how many replays. With the third installment...
'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Early Reactions Call It the MCU's 'Star Wars'
After a somewhat brief hiatus, Marvel is back in cinemas to kick off its Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The official premiere is still a little over a week away, but some critics have had the chance to watch it early, and tonight they took to Twitter to share their impressions of the new entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and spill the beans on what kind of setting it establishes for the future of the mega-franchise.
'Bad Boys 4': Cast, Filming, and Everything We Know So Far
When Is Bad Boys 4’s Release Date and Where Can You Watch It?. The time has come for the return of the Bad Boys movie series, and it is almost looking like a reunion of the original 1995 release of Bad Boys. Funnily enough, it will have one of the shorter breaks in between the films with eight years between the first and second movie, thirteen years between the second and the third, and now it is expected to have less than five on the outside for the fourth installment. Whatever the reason the next movie is flaming in with much of the fan's favorite cast and crew returning.
The Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2023
As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles gear up to face off against each other at the State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII, some of the best—and funniest—commercials have already landed online ahead of the fun and games on February 12th. Last year, as the Cincinnati Bengals brought home the win, studios and beloved brands teamed up on some truly hilarious commercials, but the 2023 slate may just take the cake. After all, did the Super Bowl commercials have Miles Teller dancing, plural Adam Drivers, or familiar faces eating snacking and Breaking Bad? No!
Andy Samberg and Jean Smart to Star in Rom-Com '42.6'
Andy Samberg and Jean Smart will star as co-leads in Craig Gillespie's next feature, 42.6, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Amazon Studios will produce the movie, from a screenplay by Seth Reiss, which will tell the story of a young man (Samberg) who is cryogenically frozen as a part of an unconventional experiment to save his life. 42.6 years after he's frozen, he wakes up to find himself alone in a future where he has no one to turn to but his ex-girlfriend (Smart), who is now older than him thanks to the time jump.
Megalodon Shark Movie 'The Black Demon' Gets New Release Date
Audiences will have to wait a little longer for The Black Demon to swim into theaters as the upcoming shark movie will now be released in theaters on April 28 according to Bloody Disgusting. Previously slated for an April 21 debut, the newest release date now pits the film closer to the summer movie season.
The Director’s Cut of ‘The Wicker Man’ Offers Different Horrors and Christopher Lee Singing
According to journalist Allan Brown's definitive book, The Wicker Man faced a lot of low-budget difficulties once the footage was in the can, between disinterested studio heads, cutting room culls and runtime issues. Although it didn’t attract any controversy that required cuts to be made, unimpressed execs declared it too long - and in some cases, too dull - forcing a last-minute scramble to edit it down to a state acceptable for double feature. Because of this, there have been up to four different versions of the movie to exist over the years, with the original theatrical cut clocking in at around 87 minutes, and some sources telling of a long-lost 102-minute version. Indeed, production stills in Allan Brown’s book on The Wicker Man indicate a number of scenes that remain unaccounted for in existing cuts. While director Robin Hardy and others made a number of efforts at restoration over the years, culminating in the so-called Final Cut released in 2013, none of these has ever fully encapsulated what the movie set out to be. The restored scenes do, however, see the film flourish, and offer some intriguing depth to an already compelling story.
First 'Hell of a Summer' Image Teases Finn Wolfhard's Upcoming Horror Comedy
A first look has been revealed for Hell of a Summer, the feature directorial debut of Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk, who also co-wrote and will both star in the film. The exclusive image from Variety shows Wolfhard and Bryk's characters staring down the barrels of their flashlights...
First 'White Men Can't Jump' Image Features Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls Getting Ready to Hustle
With the debut of anticipated sports comedy White Men Can’t Jump so close, 20th Century Studios released a first-look image alongside a teaser which aired during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. 20th Century Studios also released the premiere date of the comedy movie which will begin streaming on May 19, 2023.
New 'Scream VI' Image Invites You to "Guess Who" the Killer Is
As a kid, you may remember playing "Guess Who?" a board game where you tried to guess the other player's mystery person by asking questions that had "yes" or "no" answers. Now, a new Scream VI advertisement invites you to guess who the killer is in a promo that mimics the classic childhood game.
'Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special': Premiere Date, Characters, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special is an HBO Max event set in the world of Harley Quinn. Ivy and Harley are among the most popular couples in DC Comics, so it makes perfect sense for HBO to capitalize on the love we all have for the show with a special presentation.
'80 For Brady' and 10 Great Movies With Seniors Taking the Lead
Young actors often get the chance to play the leading roles in movies and display their physical prowess and youth. It seems as if most movies and TV shows that are released each year have nothing but young people as the leads, while older actors are frequently relegated to supporting roles.
Ellie's Got a Gun: What Happens in 'The Last of Us' Now?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Last of Us.This week's episode of The Last of Us, "Please Hold My Hand," finally has Ellie (Bella Ramsey) get the gun she pestered Joel (Pedro Pascal) for so long about. It took her three episodes, but her guardian finally gave in after she displayed enough awareness of what it meant to wield a weapon to the point of saving his life. This is never an easy topic to deal with and Joel knows it, especially seeing as Ellie is still a kid, but when you live in a post-apocalyptic world infested with zombies, well, maybe it does have its merits, so he lets her keep it.
Oscar Nominated 'The Whale' Sets Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD Release Dates
Audiences can soon revisit the Academy Award-nominated film as The Whale has its eyes set on an official Blu-ray and DVD release date. Hitting shelves on March 14, the film will be available on Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD for $21.99 and $19.98, respectively. Alongside its home media release, the film will also feature additional behind-the-scenes bonus content, such as "People Are Amazing: Making The Whale," which focuses on the production, and "The Sounds of the Sea: Scoring The Whale," which offers audiences an inside look into the movie's captivating music.
'Rocky' Film Collection Sets 4K Ultra HD and Digital Release Date
As we continue to anticipate the forthcoming release of Creed III, Warner Bros. is now offering fans of the acclaimed boxing saga a chance to return to the franchise's roots with 'Rocky: The Knockout Collection' which will include the first four Rocky films newly remastered in glorious 4K Ultra HD with HDR, marking the first time the films will be released in the format. The collection will obviously not include the last two films of the film series and while Warner Bros. has offered no explanation for this, the absence seems to be compensated for with the inclusion of some bonus content sure to excite fans including Sylvester Stallone's beloved Rocky V. Drago: The Ultimate Director's Cut which had a limited theatrical release in 2021.
From ‘Trading Places’ to 'A Fish Called Wanda’: 10 Highly Underrated Jamie Lee Curtis Roles
Jamie Lee Curtis is a beloved actress. She is versatile, talented, and relatable. She has also been celebrated for her down-to-earth personality and genuineness, endearing her to audiences. Curtis’ career is nothing short of exceptional, starring in a wide range of genres, from horror in Halloween to drama in her recently Academy Awards nominated role in Everywhere All at Once. She has consistently delivered standout performances.
'Animalia' Review: Sofia Alaoui Mesmerizing Sci-Fi Debut Takes Us Into A World Beyond | Sundance 2023
What is it that we think of when we think of science fiction in cinema? Is it built around witnessing incredible technology that challenges what is possible for our lives? Or perhaps it is about aliens that come crashing down to our planet and take control of society itself? These can be entertaining in their own ways, but there is also something more to the genre that can be rather reserved though no less riveting to behold. In writer-director Sofia Alaoui’s feature debut Animalia, this is made front and center. It takes the ordinary rhythms of life and injects it with a more surreal series of events when mysterious forces begin to warp the world as we know it to be. It is a film that is less interested in making these phenomena fully comprehensible than it is in embracing the eeriness of them. As a result, it is a work that punctuates the commonplace with the peculiar and leaves a lingering impression precisely because of its fluidity. Though its characters may not be as complex as one would hope in a story like this, the experience of letting it all wash over you proves to be quite wondrous.
Lydia Tár and Daniel Plainview Fascinate Us For This Same Reason
Cate Blanchett's latest character Lydia Tár in Todd Field's Tár, yet another phenomenal performance added to the actor's rich filmography, brings another chillingly maniacal character to mind - Daniel Day-Lewis' Daniel Plainview in There Will Be Blood. Lydia Tár, the world’s most acclaimed and ruthless composer, is manipulative, scary, and starkly human on a level that is truly sensational to experience. While Blanchett already has two Academy Awards on her resume, she could likely win another Best Actress trophy in March for a performance that is simply “undeniable.” One of the few actors that already has three acting prizes from the Academy is Daniel Day-Lewis; his second win came for his role as the aforementioned Daniel Plainview in There Will Be Blood, a performance not dissimilar from Blanchett’s.
’The Walking Dead’s Future Shows Should Leave Existing Characters Behind
The Walking Dead was part of a very different television landscape when it premiered back in 2010. For years, it was one of the most successful shows on television, one that would quickly become one of the most defining iterations of its genre. Things won’t be so easy for any of the three major spin-offs currently in the works, however. The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and the untitled spinoff featuring Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) Grimes are all setting themselves up to fail by focusing on major characters from the original show. If The Walking Dead wants to have any hope of standing out from its substantial competition, it needs to move beyond the original show and stop focusing on characters and stories well past their prime.
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Rodrigo Santoro on 'Wolf Pack' and Why the Story Struck a Chord With Them
From creator Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf) and based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, the Paramount+ original series Wolf Pack follows Everett (Armani Jackson) and Blake (Bella Shepard), as they learn just how much getting bitten by a supernatural creature will change their lives. Drawn to each other, they meet two other teens, Luna (Chloe Rose Robertson) and Harlan (Tyler Lawrence Gray), who share their secret and a mysterious connection to the terrifying California wildfires and the full moon that is calling to them.
