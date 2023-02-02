NBA Awards Odds 2023: Favorites, sleepers for Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player, Defensive Player of the Year

Read full article on original website
Related
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move
Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sporting News
Kyrie Irving trade to Mavericks: Spencer Dinwiddie had priceless reaction to learning of return to Nets
When trades go down in professional sports, things move quickly. Sometimes so quickly that players involved find out the news with the rest of the world. The Athletic's Shams Charania remains the most plugged-in person in the NBA -- even more than the players. After the Mavericks traded Spencer Dinwiddie...
Sporting News
Yes, LeBron James is the GOAT scorer: Why career points & stats make case over Jordan, Kareem, Kobe, Wilt & more
Death, taxes and LeBron James haters. Even after James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points in NBA history, TV shows, podcasts, feature articles, TikToks and ChatGPT blog posts will attempt — poorly — to diminish this historic accomplishment. They'll say he's a compiler and that it speaks...
Sporting News
How long is Stephen Curry out? Leg injury timeline, return updates on Warriors star
The Warriors have run into another setback as they work to turn their season around. Stephen Curry, who has already missed extended time this season with an injury, left Golden State's Feb. 4 win over Dallas with a left leg injury. The Warriors' ability to continue to rise in the West standings largely depends on the severity of Curry's injury.
Sporting News
2023 NBA Championship Odds: How Nets, Mavericks futures shifted following the Kyrie Irving trade
The first seismic pre-trade deadline move was officially announced on Monday, as superstar guard Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Mavericks for forward Dorian Finney-Smith, guard Spencer Dinwiddie, and three future draft picks. Irving expressed his desire to be traded on Feb. 3, and Brooklyn quickly acted on his requests, dealing Irving to Dallas just a few days later.
Sporting News
What does the Kyrie Irving trade, addition of Dorian Finney-Smith mean for Yuta Watanabe's role and future on the Nets?
Kyrie Irving rocked the NBA landscape by demanding a trade on Friday afternoon. The Nets obliged quickly, moving him on Friday to the Mavs for a package that included Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, and draft compensation. The big takeaway from the trade is obviously Irving's departure. But it will have...
Sporting News
Why Raptors say yes and no: Pascal Siakam trade to Nets for Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton, draft picks
The Nets have already made one big move ahead of the trade deadline, but they might not be done. Before the Kyrie Irving trade was made official on Monday, there were talks of the Nets looking to expand the deal to include a third team. It sounds like the Raptors were involved.
Sporting News
Why Lakers didn't complete Kyrie Irving trade: Contract issues, Mavericks offer blocked LeBron James reunion
The Mavericks and Nets kicked off what could be a landscape-altering week in the NBA on Sunday afternoon. Dallas has reportedly acquired Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris as part of a blockbuster deal that will send Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and 2027 and 2029 second-round picks to Brooklyn. The two sides reached an agreement only days after Irving requested a trade.
Sporting News
Why Raptors say yes and no: Fred VanVleet trade to Nets for Spencer Dinwiddie, draft pick
Before the Kyrie Irving trade became official, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Nets had "explored the feasibility" of packaging Spencer Dinwiddie and draft capital to the Raptors for Fred VanVleet. That seems less likely now that the trade has gone through, but it's still a possibility. As The...
Sporting News
NBA trade deadline tracker: Latest rumors, news, updates on 2023 deadline day
Let the NBA trade deadline madness begin. Trade season is already underway, kicking off over the weekend with a blockbuster deal that sent the NBA world into a frenzy. The Mavericks made a major move to acquire All-Star guard Kyrie Irving from the Nets, pairing Luka Doncic with another one of the most prolific scorers in the NBA.
Sporting News
Alex Caruso trade rumors: Every playoff team should be targeting Bulls guard ahead of 2023 deadline
Could a 6-4 guard who has started in only one-fifth of his career games and averaged under six points per game this year be one of the most pivotal pieces moved before the 2023 trade deadline?. That idea might seem absurd, but watch a few minutes of Alex Caruso's frenetic...
Sporting News
Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight? Mavericks vs. Jazz time, TV channel and live stream for 2023 Monday NBA game
It didn't take the Nets long to find Kyrie Irving a new home. On Friday, news broke that the eight-time All-Star had requested a trade. Three days later, it was reported that Irving has been traded to Dallas where he'll team up with Luka Doncic. Irving is averaging 27.1 points,...
Sporting News
Lakers vs. Thunder ticket prices for LeBron James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record
LeBron James is on the brink of making history and the ticket market has taken notice. James is only 36 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, meaning he could take the scoring crown any game now. The Lakers' next game is set for Tuesday, Feb. 7 against the Thunder at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and all eyes will be on James to see if he can reach his scoring benchmark to set the record.
Sporting News
Kyrie Irving trade a massive gamble for Mavericks: On-court fit with Luka Doncic, contracts complicate future
Now that the initial shock of Kyrie Irving's trade to the Mavericks has subsided (full details here), the conversation shifts to what happens next in Dallas. More specifically, how will Irving slot in next to Luka Doncic? The Mavs' 23-year-old superstar is an ultra high-usage heliocentric star that's never played alongside anyone as talented with the ball as Irving.
Sporting News
2023 NBA Rising Stars draft results, rosters: Paolo Banchero goes No. 1, Scottie Barnes falls in draft
2023 NBA All-Star Weekend is almost here, set for Friday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, Feb. 19. The first event of All-Star Weekend will be the 2023 Rising Stars Game, where fans will be able to see some of the most talented young rookies, sophomores and G Leaguers on display. Last...
Sporting News
LeBron James gets introspective on Twitter following Kyrie Irving trade to Mavericks: 'Maybe It's Me'
Heavy is the head that wears the crown. LeBron James generally has a pleasant demeanor on social media, choosing to focus on the positive and drown out the noise. But after Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Mavericks from the Nets on Sunday, James seemed to tweet a moment of introspection.
Sporting News
How to watch Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Damian Lillard: Bucks vs. Trail Blazers start time, TV channel, live stream
Two of the NBA's most electric offensive players will square off in Portland when Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks (36-17) kick off their three-game West Coast road trip on Monday night as one of the hottest teams in the league, riding a seven-game win streak behind some monstrous performances from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 39.4 points, 14.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists during the streak, which includes two 50-point games and a 40-point performance.
Sporting News
Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? Nets vs. Suns time, TV channel and live stream
As the dust settles from a weekend of drama, the Nets are back in action on Tuesday night when they host the Suns. It's a big night for Phoenix, which returns Devin Booker to the lineup as the star guard returns after missing six weeks of action with a groin injury. While the Suns return a star, the Nets continue to adjust to life without one as Tuesday marks the second game of the post-Kyrie Irving era.
