NBA Awards Odds 2023: Favorites, sleepers for Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player, Defensive Player of the Year

By Jovan Alford
Sporting News
 5 days ago
Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move

Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sporting News

2023 NBA Championship Odds: How Nets, Mavericks futures shifted following the Kyrie Irving trade

The first seismic pre-trade deadline move was officially announced on Monday, as superstar guard Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Mavericks for forward Dorian Finney-Smith, guard Spencer Dinwiddie, and three future draft picks. Irving expressed his desire to be traded on Feb. 3, and Brooklyn quickly acted on his requests, dealing Irving to Dallas just a few days later.
DALLAS, TX
Sporting News

Why Lakers didn't complete Kyrie Irving trade: Contract issues, Mavericks offer blocked LeBron James reunion

The Mavericks and Nets kicked off what could be a landscape-altering week in the NBA on Sunday afternoon. Dallas has reportedly acquired Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris as part of a blockbuster deal that will send Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and 2027 and 2029 second-round picks to Brooklyn. The two sides reached an agreement only days after Irving requested a trade.
DALLAS, TX
Sporting News

NBA trade deadline tracker: Latest rumors, news, updates on 2023 deadline day

Let the NBA trade deadline madness begin. Trade season is already underway, kicking off over the weekend with a blockbuster deal that sent the NBA world into a frenzy. The Mavericks made a major move to acquire All-Star guard Kyrie Irving from the Nets, pairing Luka Doncic with another one of the most prolific scorers in the NBA.
DALLAS, TX
Sporting News

Lakers vs. Thunder ticket prices for LeBron James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record

LeBron James is on the brink of making history and the ticket market has taken notice. James is only 36 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, meaning he could take the scoring crown any game now. The Lakers' next game is set for Tuesday, Feb. 7 against the Thunder at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and all eyes will be on James to see if he can reach his scoring benchmark to set the record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sporting News

Kyrie Irving trade a massive gamble for Mavericks: On-court fit with Luka Doncic, contracts complicate future

Now that the initial shock of Kyrie Irving's trade to the Mavericks has subsided (full details here), the conversation shifts to what happens next in Dallas. More specifically, how will Irving slot in next to Luka Doncic? The Mavs' 23-year-old superstar is an ultra high-usage heliocentric star that's never played alongside anyone as talented with the ball as Irving.
DALLAS, TX
Sporting News

How to watch Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Damian Lillard: Bucks vs. Trail Blazers start time, TV channel, live stream

Two of the NBA's most electric offensive players will square off in Portland when Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks (36-17) kick off their three-game West Coast road trip on Monday night as one of the hottest teams in the league, riding a seven-game win streak behind some monstrous performances from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 39.4 points, 14.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists during the streak, which includes two 50-point games and a 40-point performance.
PORTLAND, OR
Sporting News

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? Nets vs. Suns time, TV channel and live stream

As the dust settles from a weekend of drama, the Nets are back in action on Tuesday night when they host the Suns. It's a big night for Phoenix, which returns Devin Booker to the lineup as the star guard returns after missing six weeks of action with a groin injury. While the Suns return a star, the Nets continue to adjust to life without one as Tuesday marks the second game of the post-Kyrie Irving era.
BROOKLYN, NY

