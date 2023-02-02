ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI DENIES Losing Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger For '15 Alarming Hours' On Cross-Country Road Trip

UPDATE: 2/2/23 at 3 PM — The FBI is denied it lost Kohberger while tailing him on his cross-country road trip with his father. Shortly after posting the story, the agency released the following statement:

"The FBI is aware of reports detailing alleged FBI surveillance on Idaho murder subject Bryan Kohberger," the FBI said on Thursday.

"There are anonymous sources providing false information to the media. Publishing of false information attributable to anonymous sources is not helpful to the case against Kohberger or to the American Public."

Suspected Idaho quadruple murderer Bryan Kohberger was being tracked by an FBI surveillance team as he drove across the country to his parent’s house, but the team lost him for “several alarming hours,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to authorities, they planned on tracking Kohberger, 28, as he and his father, Michael Kohberger , drove more than 2,500 miles to their family's Pennsylvania home for the holidays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CRZkA_0kaTKMUI00
Mega

Bryan and his dad left Pullman, Washington, where he was studying at Washington State University, but the FBI surveillance team seemed to immediately lose them, the Daily Mail reported.

The father and son had just pulled out of the parking lot of Bryan’s graduate house when they vanished from the sight of the police. Law enforcement caught up with them, with the duo being pulled over twice during the trip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IoXBr_0kaTKMUI00
LATAH COUNTY JAIL; @KAYLEEGONCALVES/INSTAGRAM

RadarOnline.com previously reported on one of those traffic stops, as the police officer was seen laughing and joking with Bryan just days before his arrest.

Kohberger was pulled over two times within nine minutes while driving along I-70 back in December, as he was looking a little more paranoid during the second stop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L7MxQ_0kaTKMUI00
Mega

While Kohberger and his dad “seemingly vanished” from the FBI’s surveillance, sources say Bryan reportedly took an “indirect route home” and his father allegedly told a friend it was one that “made little sense."

The surveillance team quickly went from “panic to despair” and was only able to track his vehicle again after an automatic license plate reader picked up his car in Colorado, 900 miles after the cops initially lost him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cWFzP_0kaTKMUI00
Latah County Jail/MEGA

The FBI was also “frustrated and angry” over the two traffic stops by Indiana Police, as they feared Kohberger would flee or be arrested too soon if local cops recognized the car.

That didn’t happen though, as Kohberger was let go and made his way back to his parent’s home in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested and the property was raided for evidence.

The FBI team tasked with tracking Kohberger was put in place so they could arrest him as soon as a warrant was issued, as well as trying to get hold of an object to compare DNA to a sample found at the scene in Idaho.

RadarOnline.com reported that unsealed court documents showed officers were able to match the DNA found on the sheath of a knife left at crime scene to Kohberger’s by comparing it to his father's DNA, which was a 99.9998 percent match.

